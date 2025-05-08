Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
T-Mobile is throwing free iPhone 16 Pros left, right, and center with no trade-in required

Apple iPhone 16 Pro
Although it's certainly not unusual to see the top three US wireless service providers offer their customers opportunities to get many of the best phones money can buy at no cost, those deals tend to come with all sorts of strings attached and special requirements. 

But not T-Mobile's sizzling hot new iPhone 16 Pro promotion. This allows you to "purchase" Apple's state-of-the-art 6.3-inch handset for free without a device trade-in starting today. Of course, nothing is ever that simple, so you will still need to meet a couple of key conditions to save up to $1,000 (!!!) at the industry-leading "Un-carrier."

Apple iPhone 16 Pro

$0
$999 99
$1000 off (100%)
5G, 128GB Storage, 6.3-Inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, Ceramic Shield Glass, Apple A18 Pro Processor, 48 + 12 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Multiple Color Options, Number Port-In and New Experience Beyond Line Required, No Device Trade-In Needed
Buy at T-Mobile

First and foremost, you'll have to port in an "eligible" number from a different operator, which can be inconvenient but it's also pretty standard for these types of deals. Secondly, you need to activate a new voice line on an Experience Beyond or Go5G Next plan.

That's at least what's written on the official T-Mobile website, although the latter of those two plans has actually been retired recently, which almost certainly means only the former is eligible for new Magenta subscribers migrating from Verizon, AT&T, or smaller (non-T-Mo-affiliated) carriers.

Thirdly... there's no third condition. Unless you consider the monthly payment plan you need to sign for your new iPhone 16 Pro an inconvenience, which really shouldn't be the case for the vast majority of bargain hunters out there. Your $1,000 discount bringing the device down from a list price of $1,000 to $0 will be applied to your account as monthly bill credits over a period of two years, which is likely something you already knew or at least suspected.

Naturally, the lower-end and lower-cost iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus can also be yours for free without a trade-in as part of the same promo if for some reason you prefer one of the two over the arguably superior iPhone 16 Pro. Finally, you can reduce the iPhone 16 Pro Max from a regular starting price of $1,200 to $200 as well with just a number port-in and a new Experience Beyond line, which makes T-Mobile undeniably the most generous and flexible US carrier for hardcore Apple fans today. 
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
