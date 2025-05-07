Compact Pixel 9 gets a limited-time $200 discount on Amazon

Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket

A compact, premium phone with fast performance and great cameras is a recipe for success. That's why the Pixel 9 is one of the best phones money can buy right now. There is one issue, though.

Since it's a high-end smartphone, it also comes with a hefty price tag. Starting at around $800, it's definitely not a budget-friendly device, despite being the entry model of Google's latest Pixel 9 lineup.

Pixel 9 128GB, Porcelain: Save $200 on Amazon!

$200 off (25%)
Get the Pixel 9 with 128GB of storage for $200 off its price on Amazon. The phone delivers fast performance thanks to its Tensor G4 chipset and 12GB of RAM. In addition, it takes gorgeous pictures and comes with a plethora of on device AI features. Act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon
 

But we have great news for everyone in the market for this 6.3-inch powerhouse — it's heavily discounted on Amazon! The retailer is offering it at a massive $200 markdown, allowing you to score one with 128GB of storage for just under $600. That's its second-best price ever, making this deal one you definitely don't want to miss. Hurry up, though — it might expire soon, especially with that red limited-time deal banner in place.

Don't let the fact that our friend here lacks a fancy 'Pro' in its moniker fool you—it's worth every penny. With Google's latest Tensor G4 chip and 12GB of RAM under the hood, it handles everything from demanding apps to gaming like a champ. Plus, the extra memory makes AI-driven features run even smoother, so you get a snappy, seamless experience.

Of course, performance isn’t the main reason to get a Pixel phone — it’s the incredible camera capabilities. That’s why Google’s latest compact phone boasts a 50 MP main snapper and a 10.5 MP selfie camera, both of which take beautiful photos with vibrant colors and plenty of detail. All the while, the 4,700 mAh battery on board delivers solid one-day battery life with moderate usage.
