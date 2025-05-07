Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket

Save the date: Here's when Sony will officially unveil the Xperia 1 VII

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Sony
Official Sony Xperia 1 VII announcement date
Despite being incapable of making much any progress in the global handset market over the last few years, Sony is still not ready to throw in the towel, instead gearing up to unveil yet another somewhat unconventional alternative to the best phones from brands like Samsung and Apple.

Revealed pretty much in full in a number of recent reports, the Xperia 1 VII has an official launch date attached to its (annoyingly convoluted) name today. This is right around the corner, and it largely falls in line with everyone's expectations after last year's Xperia 1 VI flagship came out on May 15.

If you're into boxy smartphones with trend-defying screen bezels, lots of physical buttons, and an "outdated" way to connect to your good old fashioned wired headphones, you may not want to make plans for next Tuesday. On May 13, at 11am Japan time, Sony will show off the "next ONE" on its Xperia-dedicated YouTube channel, most likely confirming all the rumors that have floated around the interwebs these past few weeks and hopefully hinting (at the very least) at US availability.

Video Thumbnail

11am JST, mind you, means 4am CEST, so the Xperia 1 VII is probably not designed with the old continent in mind. But that also means 10pm ET and 7pm PT (on Monday, May 12), so at least in theory, Sony could be targeting a US audience here in addition to its hardcore domestic fans.

The Xperia 1 VI, remember, was never officially released stateside, contrasting with 2023's Xperia 1 V and many other high-end Sony phones from the past. But the Xperia 1 VII could be different in a few key ways from its 2024 predecessor, bringing back the Xperia 1 V's cutting-edge 4K screen resolution while also embracing the same state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite processor as virtually all the best Android phones available today.

In many ways, unfortunately, the Xperia 1 VII is likely to look (a little too) familiar to Sony's long-time aficionados, which is going to make it mighty hard for the disappointing sales figures of the last few years to noticeably grow. Unless, of course, the company learns something from its past pricing mistakes, which sadly seems unlikely.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful

Recommended Stories

Latest News

Compact Pixel 9 gets a limited-time $200 discount on Amazon
Compact Pixel 9 gets a limited-time $200 discount on Amazon
New 13-inch Surface Laptop launches with a message for Apple: bring it
New 13-inch Surface Laptop launches with a message for Apple: bring it
What are people doing with those free T-Mobile lines? Way more than you'd expect
What are people doing with those free T-Mobile lines? Way more than you'd expect
Would you last 40 hours on a call? Well, this World Record goes beyond that
Would you last 40 hours on a call? Well, this World Record goes beyond that
Verizon's classroom tech turned this educator's career around
Verizon's classroom tech turned this educator's career around
The popular JBL Xtreme 4 drops to an all-time low on Amazon, but not for long
The popular JBL Xtreme 4 drops to an all-time low on Amazon, but not for long
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless