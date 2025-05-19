Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Members-only articles read this month: 1/2
to browse without limitations.
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: some decisions will need to be made!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is coming out in a couple of months. All rumors point to big upgrades in the design and camera — will it kill the Galaxy S25 Ultra?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy S Series Galaxy Z Series
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: some decisions will need to be made!

Intro


This summer, Samsung’s got not one but two flagship-tier phones vying for your attention and wallet. On one end, we’ve got the futuristic, folding, productivity-obsessed Galaxy Z Fold 7. On the other, the classic, camera-beast, S Pen-wielding Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Now, normally, this would be a “foldable vs bar phone” debate. But the Fold 7 is rumored to be catching up in the camera field and slimming that design, making it less of a compromise and more of a "the best of everything" phone. As it should be, for $1,800 (hopefully, not more)! Meanwhile, the S25 Ultra is built on multiple refinements and reiterations of the same tech. If you follow it back to its roots — it's a Galaxy Note. Just made 47 times better with modern tech!

Two flagships. Two philosophies. Only one pocket. Let’s see who fits best.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy S25 Ultra expected differences:

Galaxy Z Fold 7Galaxy S25 Ultra
Might be as thin as the Ultra at 8.2 mm8.2 mm — a bit on the thick side by bar phone standards
6.5-inch cover screen, but big 8-inch internal screenSingle, large 6.9-inch screen
2,600 nits of peak brightness or more
2,600 nits peak brightness
Special anti-reflective coating
Triple rear camera (200MP+12+10MP), 10MP external and 4MP internal selfie cameras200MP+50+10+50MP, 12MP selfie camera
Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm) with 12GB of RAM likely comingSnapdragon 8 Elite (3nm) with 12GB of RAM
256GB and 512GB, as well as 1TB version likely available256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Expected 4,400mAh+ battery 5,000mAh battery
25W wired and 15W wireless charging expected25W wired and 15W wireless
Android 16 and One UI 8?Android 15 / One UI 7 (eligible for update)


Table of Contents:

Design and Size

Origami vs Slab

Right off the bat: these are both big phones. But how they get there is totally different.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is your familiar heavyweight champion—an angular slab of glass and titanium, weighing in at 218 g, with that signature boxy silhouette. A 6.9-inch flat AMOLED up front and an S Pen tucked inside. Familiar yet fresh thanks to the boxy redesign from this year.

The Z Fold 7, though? That’s Samsung’s ultimate flex (literally). Rumors say it’ll slim down to a crazy-thin 8.2mm when folded, and shed a few grams down to 236g. To make it clear, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is 8.2mm right now — a bit thick by choco bar phone standards, but all forgiven because it's packed with high-tier tech. If the Z Fold 7 is truly about that thin, that'd be a huge upgrade from before.

The Z Fold 7 outer screen’s getting wider, finally moving away from the “TV remote” dimensions of previous generations. And inside? An 8-inch foldable AMOLED screen, supposedly slightly wider than before, and ready to morph into your mini tablet.

Galaxy Z Fold 7Galaxy S25 Ultra
Thickness
4-6 mm unfolded
8.2-12.2 mm folded		Thickness
8.2 mm
Weight
~236 gr		Weight
218 gr

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is protected by Gorilla Armor on the front — a mix between Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and Samsung's proprietary anti-reflecting coating on top. It's very durable and resistant to those pesky micro-scratches that have a tendency to appear out of nowhere. We could hope for the cover screen of the Z Fold 7 to get the same anti-reflective treatment, but chances are low. More likely, it will be protected by a vanilla Victus 2.

For ingress protection, don't expect the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to match the IP68 rating of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. IP48 is more probable — Samsung has achieved water protection by way of ancient black magic, we suppose. But particle resistance is limited to larger chunks of sand — the hinge will let super-fine dust in, so don't bring it along for that camping trip.

Display Differences

Flat or flexible — take your pic

This one’s easy: both phones will have jaw-dropping Dynamic AMOLED x2 displays. You just need to decide if you want one huge screen, or two very different ones.

S25 Ultra: One large 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED, flat this time (no curves towards the edge), running 1-120 Hz adaptive refresh with 2,800+ nits of peak brightness. Samsung’s finest display for sure.

Fold 7: A much-improved 6.5-inch outer AMOLED, now actually usable, and a massive 8.0-inch internal screen that unfolds into tablet territory. Both at 120 Hz, for smooth animations and possibly the same peak brightness.

Galaxy Z Fold 7Galaxy S25 Ultra
Cover screen
6.3-6.5 inches		Main screen
6.9 inches
Main screen
7.6-8.0 inches		-

Where the Fold wins: multitasking, immersive media, and productivity. Where the Ultra wins: simplicity, S Pen integration, and fewer moving parts. Granted, you can buy an S Pen for the Z Fold series ever since the Z Fold 3. But it sits outside the phone or needs a bulky case to be attached to. So, it's easier to lose somewhere.

And yes, Samsung might finally be reducing the crease on the Fold 7. Fingers crossed.

Performance and Software

Same brains, different bodies

Under the hood, both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and S25 Ultra will rock the new Snapdragon 8 Elite "for Galaxy", built on a shiny 3 nm TSMC process. It comes with better thermal efficiency, boosted AI capabilities, and benchmark-shattering performance. We were quite happy with the Galaxy S25 Ultra's performance through our benchmarks ring early this year.

Both phones should come with 12 GB of RAM, though the Fold might offer a 16 GB option for those who want to juggle five apps and a spreadsheet on that 8-inch screen.

Software-wise, we may — emphasis on may — get Android 16 with One UI 8 right out of the box, along with the full Galaxy AI suite: real-time translation, Circle to Search, live call summaries—the usual “AI but make it useful” features. And yes, both will enjoy Samsung’s 7 years of updates, which means both should last you well until 2032, so long as their batteries survive the trip.

Recommended Stories

Camera

The Fold finally catches up — almost

Here’s where the S25 Ultra still asserts its dominance. A 200MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 50MP 5x periscope. It's packed with framing options and fun tools to play with and it deservedly tops the ladder on our expansive camera benchmark test.

The Z Fold 7? It’s finally catching up, it seems. Rumors say it’ll borrow the 200MP main camera from the Ultra, which is a huge upgrade over the Fold 6. But the rest of the setup is still pretty modest: a 12 MP ultra-wide and 10 MP 3x zoom. It will most probably do fine. It just won't be an outrageously over the top, "I have two zoom cameras" type of phone.

Galaxy Z Fold 7Galaxy S25 Ultra
Main camera
200MP		Main camera
200MP
Ultrawide
12MP		Ultrawide
50MP
Telephoto
10MP 3X		Telephoto
10MP 3X
-Periscope
50MP 5X
Cover selfie
10MP		Selfie
12MP
Internal selfie
4MP under-display		-

So if photography is your game, the Ultra is your racket, but the Fold 7 will hardly be considered a compromise. At least that's what we expect if all the rumors come true.

It's worth keeping our expectations just a notch below that, though. The long-awaited Galaxy S25 Edge recently arrived with a 200 MP main camera of its own. While it's nothing to snark at, when directly compared to an S25 Ultra main camera, it does appear softer and less contrast-y. Hang tight for a full review and comparison, though.

Battery Life and Charging

Same story, different stamina

We don't expect huge, huge changes here. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 had a 4,400 mAh cell, word is we will get the same with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Look, if the new foldable is slimmer, we get it. Samsung wants to be safe on the battery side for reasons we shan't talk about. But the charging speed is also not going to impress, it seems.

Supposedly, there will be no change — 25 W on the wire, 15 W wirelessly to top up that Galaxy Z Fold 7. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is at least a bit faster, with a 45 W power draw to charge its 5,000 mAh battery. Wirelessly, it also supports 15 W "almost" Qi2 charging (no magnets, thus the "almost").

Specs Comparison


Here's how the Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely compare, based on rumored specs. Of course, reality may differ slightly once the Z Fold 7 is revealed:

Galaxy Z Fold 7Galaxy S25 Ultra
Size, weight
8.2 mm folded
~236gr		Size, weight
162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm
218 gr
Screen
8.0" OLED internal, 120Hz, 2600 nits
6.5" OLED external, 120Hz 2600 nits
Screen
6.9" OLED, 120Hz, 2600 nits
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
3nm		Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite
3nm
Versions:
12GB/256GB
12GB/512GB
12GB/1TB

LPDDR5X		Versions:
12GB/256GB
12GB/512GB
12GB/1TB

LPDDR5X
Cameras:
200MP main
12MP ultra
10MP 3X zoom

10MP front
4MP internal front		Cameras:
200MP main
12MP ultra
10MP 3X zoom
50MP 5X zoom

12MP front
Battery:
4,400 mAh		Battery:
5,000 mAh
Charging:
USB-C
25W wired
15W wireless		Charging:
USB-C
25W wired
15W wireless

Also read: 

Summary


The Galaxy S25 Ultra is the most refined slab phone Samsung’s ever made. It has the best camera system, longer battery life, built-in S Pen, and no moving parts. It’s the safe bet—but also the best bet for most users.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7? That’s for the multitaskers, the early adopters, the power users who want their phone to be a tablet and their tablet to be their phone. If it truly happens to be thin enough, light enough, and fast enough to be taken seriously, it may just draw in the last on-the-fencers to its side!

Which one’s right for you?


https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.jpg
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
Read the latest from Preslav Kateliev
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
T-Mobile subscribers feeling burned by price hike can join arbitration proceedings to seek compensation
T-Mobile subscribers feeling burned by price hike can join arbitration proceedings to seek compensation

Latest News

OnePlus confirms debut for its first compact flagship—the OnePlus 13s
OnePlus confirms debut for its first compact flagship—the OnePlus 13s
The OnePlus 13R bang-for-buck champion is even more affordable than usual
The OnePlus 13R bang-for-buck champion is even more affordable than usual
iPhone users in Europe may soon be able to ditch Siri for other smart assistants
iPhone users in Europe may soon be able to ditch Siri for other smart assistants
OnePlus’ new compact phone gets a date for global release
OnePlus’ new compact phone gets a date for global release
The most awesome OnePlus 13 deal yet lets you save $150 on a 512GB variant with no strings
The most awesome OnePlus 13 deal yet lets you save $150 on a 512GB variant with no strings
Galaxy S26 might be a worse phone in Europe—here's why
Galaxy S26 might be a worse phone in Europe—here's why

Related Content

Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: The thinnest vs the biggest Samsung?
Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: The thinnest vs the biggest Samsung?
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Main differences to expect
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Main differences to expect
Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Main differences to expect
Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Main differences to expect
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: 5-ish months left 'till the showdown of 2025!
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: 5-ish months left 'till the showdown of 2025!
Xiaomi 15 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: The most extreme Ultra flagships
Xiaomi 15 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: The most extreme Ultra flagships
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 6 review: Function versus form
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 6 review: Function versus form
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless