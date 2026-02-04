Google's Pixel 10a leaks out in bold new Berry color and it looks delicious

Pixel 10a





Gemini, color up





We already knew that the Pixel 10a would mostly be a visual refresh, and adding more variety in terms of colors is one sure-fire way to reinvigorate consumers' interest in a new device. Especially if it doesn't offer anything different from its predecessor. The Pixel 10a will come in Obsidian (very dark gray), Fog (beige), Lavender (soft purple), and the bold new Berry.





The Berry hue looks pretty similar to the Peony one on the Pixel 9a , just darker and more intense. That's in line with the bump in vibrancy, as the Lavender color option that already leaked also looks like a dramatically more saturated version of the Iris color for the Pixel 9a . Not that we're complaining: the vividness adds a lot of character to what would otherwise be a boring phone launch.





It should be noted that this render has been sent to Android Headlines by an anonymous source, but it does match some recently launched Google products carrying the same Berry name color, which lends credence to it all. The source image was a pretty low-quality render, so I took the liberty of upscaling it for you.



Pixel 10a , which will arrive with a very, very familiar specs sheet: a 6.3-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and likely up to 2,700 nits of peak brightness, the good ol' 4nm Tensor G4 chip, a 5,100 mAh battery, and a 48 MP main camera.



Would more vivid color options save the Pixel 10a? Yes, the more color, the better No, not an adequate saving grace Vote



The only minuscule differences would be found in the dimensions, which are reportedly 153.9 x 72.9 x 9 mm for the Pixel 10a , ever-so-slightly different from the 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9 mm dimensions of the previous Pixel 9a . That's precisely the case with the, which will arrive with a very, very familiar specs sheet: a 6.3-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and likely up to 2,700 nits of peak brightness, the good ol' 4nm Tensor G4 chip, a 5,100 mAh battery, and a 48 MP main camera.The only minuscule differences would be found in the dimensions, which are reportedly 153.9 x 72.9 x 9 mm for the, ever-so-slightly different from the 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9 mm dimensions of the previous





More vibrancy, please





You might have seen that one graph that compares vehicle colors over the years and the unfortunate demise of most colors out there except for black, gray, and white. Phones have been walking down that path for years, too, and most now only arrive in drab, lifeless colors aside from the usual black and white selection.





I find it refreshing that we're still seeing phone manufacturers give us playful and vibrant color options, and that's just the right fit for a device like the Pixel 10a . After all, interestingly named or colorful versions are part of the Pixel lineup's DNA, and I'm glad Google hasn't forgotten that.





