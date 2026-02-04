Online Apple Store now sells discount refurbished iPhone 16 series models

Apple now sells refurbished iPhone 16 series models









Genuine Apple parts are used to replace older ones, if needed. The phone goes through a thorough cleaning and is tested to make sure it is functioning as it should be.

The phone has the original operating system build installed, or a more recent version.

The buyer gets a brand-new box with all accessories and cables inside.









The pricing might not be discounted as much as you might have expected. For example, an iPhone 16 , unlocked and carrying 128GB in storage, can be purchased refurbished from Apple in Pink, Ultramarine, and Teal for $619. When originally launched by Apple in September 2024, the price for these models were $799. The phone is still offered by Apple for $699 from the Apple Store with an immediate activation with your carrier, or $729 without it. Apple uses the higher price to calculate a $110 savings on the refurbished 128GB iPhone 16 . Is it worth it to save $110 to buy a previously used, albeit cleaned up phone instead of a brand-new unit?

Apple can save you as much as $110 on an 128GB iPhone 16 and $230 on a 1TB iPhone 16 Pro Max





You can save as much as $230 on a 1TB iPhone 16 Pro Max . The refurbished top-of-the-line model can be bought refurbished from the online Apple Store for $1,269, a $230 savings from the current Apple Store price of $1,499. Perhaps with a savings this big, you might be more open to buying a refurbished phone.



iPhone 16 Pro Max for $752.75, well below the $1,269 that Apple wanted. You'll get a compatible charging cable and a SIM ejector tool. On the other hand, you might sense that Apple's refurbished prices are too high. If you don't care about getting a brand-new box, BackMarket is a marketplace for previously used phones that relies on professionals who perform up to a 100-point inspection on the phones that are listed. BackMarket has an unlocked 1TBfor $752.75, well below the $1,269 that Apple wanted. You'll get a compatible charging cable and a SIM ejector tool.





Apple is also selling refurbished Phone 16 series models in Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and in other countries. Keep in mind that not every country selling the phones has every model available. The refurbished units are eligible to receive extended AppleCare+ or AppleCare One coverage, and the tech giant says that they are indistinguishable from brand-new units.

Hey Dan Schulman, here's a great idea for you to prove that Verizon has a new culture





Many of you might have already owned a refurbished phone without knowing it. For example, if you've purchased a new phone from your wireless carrier and it came with a broken button, no matter how much you complain, you will get a refurbished replacement. Even if the issue is not your fault and can be pinned on something the carrier did, you will not get a brand-new phone.





Verizon messed up right after I purchased a new phone and even though it was a couple of days later, I was given a refurbished unit. This could be a great Un-carrier pain point for T-Mobile to fix. Or, if Verizon 's new CEO Dan Schulman wants the carrier to put customers first, here is an issue he can use to prove it. By the way Dan, from personal experience I can tell you about a couple of times whenmessed up right after I purchased a new phone and even though it was a couple of days later, I was given a refurbished unit.





However, if you are looking to save money and you are willing to own a previously used device, there is nothing wrong with buying a refurbished phone as long as it has been reconditioned.

Many of you out there have vowed never to buy a refurbished phone. It's easy to understand why that might be. Even though these phones might have been cleaned out, given a fresh battery, a new outer case, and a limited warranty, some might carry problems that the previous owner of the device had to deal with. Sure, you might get a decent discount for buying a refurbished unit, but you are also buying a phone that was once someone else's problem.This also includes: