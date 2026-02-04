Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Spotify takes a big step towards improving how you view song lyrics

New features are making it easier to sing along anywhere.

Spotify Lyrics Preview
It can be quite frustrating when you find yourself in situations such as on a long flight that does not offer any kind of internet connection, and you are trying to listen to your favorite downloaded playlist, but you cannot view the song lyrics. However, if you are a Spotify user, you may now have a solution to this annoyance with the app's latest update.

Spotify gives its lyrics a major makeover


In a recent post, Spotify announced that it is rolling out three significant updates that are going to change the way you interact with song lyrics. This is part of an effort to make it feel as natural as possible, whether you are trying to learn a new language or just keep the beat when you are away from a connection.

The new features for your Spotify lyrics update


Spotify has focused on three key areas that can help you stay closer to your music when you use Spotify and view your Spotify lyrics:

Firstly, translations of song lyrics are now going global. If you find yourself listening to a song in a language that you do not speak, you can now tap on a translate icon and find out the meanings of the words right underneath the song.

Second, lyrics are finally going offline. If you are a Premium subscriber and you download a track, the lyrics will now stay on your device for those times you have no service.

Finally, the app is changing its look and feel with the inclusion of the lyric previews, which means the lyrics are right below the album cover so you do not have to search around as much for the lyrics.

Why these changes are important for you and your daily music experience


This is great news because music is a truly global thing these days. We are all listening to more international music artists than ever before, and being able to comprehend the lyrics without having to leave the app is a big win.

If we compare the new features of the app to the competition, Apple Music and YouTube Music have done a fantastic job on the visual side of the lyrics for a while now. Now, with the inclusion of the offline features and the translations, Spotify is catching up and making a strong argument for why you should keep using the app as your music hub.

Which of these Spotify updates are you most excited to use?


A much better way to sing along


One thing I appreciate about companies is when they work on the "quality of life" features instead of just adding flashy features we will never use. The feature of the app that I am most excited about is the offline lyrics. There is something about being able to sing along to a song during a commute without having to worry about the data plan or losing signal.

