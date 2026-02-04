Spotify takes a big step towards improving how you view song lyrics

Recommended For You

Why these changes are important for you and your daily music experience

Second, lyrics are finally going offline. If you are a Premium subscriber and you download a track, the lyrics will now stay on your device for those times you have no service.Finally, the app is changing its look and feel with the inclusion of the lyric previews, which means the lyrics are right below the album cover so you do not have to search around as much for the lyrics.This is great news because music is a truly global thing these days. We are all listening to more international music artists than ever before, and being able to comprehend the lyrics without having to leave the app is a big win.If we compare the new features of the app to the competition, Apple Music and YouTube Music have done a fantastic job on the visual side of the lyrics for a while now. Now, with the inclusion of the offline features and the translations, Spotify is catching up and making a strong argument for why you should keep using the app as your music hub.