Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: Expected differences









As we approach early 2026, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is shaping up to offer several upgrades that would make it an even more impressive flagship. For starters, the display is said to be much brighter and more efficient. What's more, we might even see a unique display feature for increased privacy. Besides the display upgrades, the S25 Ultra is also said to get Qualcomm's next Snapdragon chip, faster charging, and new hardware for the main camera.



This comparison looks how this three-generation jump would improve your user experience if you decided to upgrade to the new model once it comes out.





Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Ultra expected differences:

*Rumored/expected

Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

Noticably thinner lighter





*Rumored/expected





The Galaxy S23 Ultra doubled down on the boxy Ultra look we know today, with slightly flatter sides and a curved-edge glass that only slightly spilled into the panel. It felt every bit as the Note's successor, complete with S Pen, IP68 certification, and the durable Gorilla Glass Victus 2.





Rumors suggest that the S26 Ultra will be slimmed by about 0.4 mm compared to the current generation, which would make it close to 0.8" thinner than the S23 Ultra. And since Samsung is said to keep the titanium chassis, we also expect the new model to remain around 218 grams, which is 16 grams lighter.



One aspect where the S26 Ultra might look very different compared to the S23 Ultra is the camera module. The individual rings might be replaced with a unified camera island, supposedly to accommodate thicker optics for the upgraded main sensor or faster lens.

Display Differences





*Rumored/expected





Samsung has had some of the best displays on the smartphone market for years. The S23 Ultra shipped with a 6.8-inch display with a QHD+ resolution and a 1–120 Hz display refresh rate. It had a peak brightness of 1,750 nits, and it could go impressively dim at night.





The S26 Ultra will likely keep the 6.9-inch display size from the current generation, but it is said to adopt Samsung’s new M14/CoE OLED stack technology. The goal is to lower internal reflections, introduce better energy efficiency, and increase the peak brightness to 3,000 nits. On top of that, we also expect to see improvements to the anti-reflection treatment that we first saw on the S25 Ultra.



One quirky rumor is a “Privacy Display” toggle that subtly narrows viewing angles to fend off anyone who tries to sneak a peak at your display. Everything else will stay the same, including the fast ultrasonic fingerprint reader embedded in the glass.





Performance and Software

From Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to Elite Gen 5





*Rumored/expected





The S23 Ultra made history by standardizing Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (for Galaxy) worldwide, delivering big CPU/GPU improvements and better battery life without changing the battery size. Now we are three generations later, and the S26 Ultra is expected to land on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (for Galaxy) — a refined 3 nm platform with meaningfully faster GPU and NPU, with higher clock speeds. Samsung has also improved its cooling system throughout the years, so there should be noticeably better sustained performance.



Storage options will be slightly different from the ones we saw on the S23 Ultra. Samsung has completely dropped the 8GB RAM options, and instead is expected to start with 12GB. There will also be a 16GB/1TB variant. The memory, while still LPDDR5X, is said to be faster thanks to new modules.



As for software, the S26 Ultra should debut with Android 16 and One UI 8.5, alongside Samsung's seven-year update promise. The S23 Ultra, on the other hand, is will soon come to its final year of software support. Samsung promised 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches for that generation, which means the last Android version the S23 Ultra will get is Android 17.





Camera

You get a much more usable 5x telephoto, and possible an improved main camera





*Rumored/expected





The S23 Ultra ushered in Samsung’s 200 MP era and stuck with a classic quad: 12 MP ultra-wide, 10 MP 3x, and 10 MP 10x periscope, plus 12 MP selfie. The main sensor’s binning delivered clearer night shots and punchy detail, while ExpertRAW gave enthusiasts more headroom.





For S26 Ultra, the rumors say that we will either get a larger ~1/1.1" 200 MP sensor or keep the HP2 one, but with a wider f/1.4 lens. Either of these changes would improve the camera's ability to capture more light, have dynamic range, and even more natural bokeh (the blurry backgrounds and foregrounds).



The Ultra's telephoto capabilities have also evolved since the S23 Ultra came out. Samsung replaced the 10X telephoto camera with a more practical 5X telephoto, which also comes with a larger sensor, giving much better image quality.





Battery Life and Charging

Same capacity, possibly faster charging at last





*Rumored/expected





The S23 Ultra proved what an efficient chip can do with a 5,000 mAh pack: it outlasted its predecessor in our tests despite the same capacity. Charging speeds, however, remained the same at 45W.





The S26 Ultra isn’t expected to change the battery capacity, but we do expect to see better battery life thanks to the new Snapdragon chipset and updated display.



More exciting are the rumors of a 60W wired charging coming with the S26 Ultra, which would make charging it much quicker in comparison (we expect it to charge to 100% for under an hour).





Wireless charging speeds are said to remain at 15W, but we might see Qi2 magnetic wireless charging that's similar to the Pixel 10 series.





Specs Comparison









*Rumored/expected





Summary



