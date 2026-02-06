Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Motorola Razr Fold vs Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Main differences to expect

Here's how the upcoming Motorola Razr Fold and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold compare?

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Google Google Pixel
Why you can trust PhoneArena
25+ Years of Experience
4138 Product Reviews
Motorola Razr Fold vs Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Main differences to expect
After being a very solid presence in the clamshell foldable market, Motorola has finally made an entry into the US foldable market, where it will contend with Samsung's Galaxy Z Folds and Google's Pixel Folds. 

The competition is heating up, which is normal to expect given that Apple is widely expected to reveal its own foldable iPhone later this year. 

But Google is also treating us to a foldable phone, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, and that one would be a natural rival to the Motorola Razr Fold. 

How would the two devices compare against one another?

Motorola Razr Fold vs Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold expected differences:

Motorola Razr FoldGoogle Pixel 11 Pro Fold
A stylish book-style foldable phoneA book-style foldable as well
Ever-so-slightly larger 8.09-inch internal displayMarginally smaller 8.0-inch inner screen
Slightly larger 6.56-inch outer screenPossibly a 6.4-inch outer display
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (3nm) insidePowered by the Google Tensor G6 (2nm) 
256GB/512GB storage options256GB/512GB/1TB storage options
Triple 50MP cameras at the back48MP main + 10.8 MP ultrawide + 10.5 MP telephoto
32MP cover camera + 20MP inner selfie cameraLikely dual 10MP selfie cameras
Possibly a 5,000 mAh or larger batteryBattery larger than 5,000 mAh


Table of Contents:

Design and Size

Similar setups

The Motorola Razr Fold is the company's first book-style foldable phone, but it doesn't really aim to reinvent the wheel or rediscover hot water. 

It looks very similar to most other book-style foldable phones we've seen over the years and actually resembles a Pixel Fold in many ways. Motorola has logically relied on a thin glass and aluminum build, though exact dimensions of the Moto Razr Fold have not been released yet. 

Meanwhile, we don't know for certain if Google will be changing the design of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold; my guess is it will look mostly the same as its two predecessors, and that's mostly fine. I do hope we get a slightly thinner device, if possible, as it is a bit thicker than most current-gen foldables out there. 

Motorola Razr FoldPixel 11 Pro Fold 
Thickness
-		Thickness
-
Dimensions
-		Dimensions
-
Weight
-		Weight
~250 g

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold was the first foldable to score an IP68 water and dust resistance, so it's mostly certain the next foldable will get that same certification as well. Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr Fold has been described as water-resistant, but no particular IP rating has been revealed yet.

The Motorola Razr Fold is available in Blackened Blue and Lily White, both Pantone-certified timeless colors. I have to admit, having a bit more vibrancy here wouldn't hurt, but there's a whole range of regular Razr flip phones that come in livelier colors. 

As far as the Pixel 11 Pro Fold colors are concerned, we don't know what to expect just yet. 


Display Differences


In terms of displays, a lot more is known about the Motorola Razr Fold. 

It has a pretty large 8.1-inch internal screen, which is among the largest on a foldable right now. It's an OLED panel, of course, with up to a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and likely high brightness. The cover display is also pretty large at 6.56 inches across, and it's also a 120 Hz one. 

Meanwhile, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will likely reiterate the display specs of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and come with a cover screen that's around 8 inches in size, while the cover screen will possibly gravitate around 6.4 inches as well. 

One thing that has been true of almost all previous Pixels is that they have always had a very high peak brightness, continually improving on the ones of the older generations. So, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold might beat that record once again. 

Moto Razr FoldPixel 11 Pro Fold
Internal screen
8.1"
Internal screen
8.0"
Cover screen
6.5"		Cover screen
6.4"

One thing to note is that the Moto Razr Fold cover screen definitely looks to be wide enough for comfortable use, similarly to the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.  

Performance and Software

The Moto will likely pull ahead

Motorola's first book-style foldable phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, a proper flagship silicon that's just a step behind the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in terms of performance. It should be good enough for pretty much any task future owners of the Razr Fold could throw at it and spells good news for the longevity of the device. 

Meanwhile, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will likely arrive with the Google Tensor G6 chipset, which would most likely be built on TSMC's latest 2nm manufacturing node. As with previous Tensor chips, this one is most certainly not be a performance monster, so raw compute and graphics performance wouldn't impress. 

Moto Razr FoldPixel 11 Pro Fold
Chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5		Chip
Google Tensor G5
Process
3nm		Process
2nm
RAM, Storage
256/512GB
RAM, Storage
256GB/512GB/1TB

Camera

Very decent on both accounts

The Moto Razr Fold will arrive with a triple camera consisting of a 50 MP main, a 50 MP ultrawide, and a 50 MP telephoto with a 3X optical zoom. This rounds up to a pretty decent camera package, which should be able to deliver a decent camera package. 

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold will likely arrive with a triple camera setup reminiscent of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in terms of specs. It's uncertain if Google will upgrade the 48 MP main, 10.8 MP telephoto, and 10.5 MP ultrawide cameras or continue using the same hardware and rely solely on software improvements instead. 

Moto Razr FoldPixel 11 Pro Fold
Main
50 MP		Main
48 MP
Ultrawide
50 MP		Ultrawide
10.5 MP
Telephoto
50 MP
3X zoom
Telephoto
10.8 MP

Battery Life and Charging

Which one's coming on top?

There's no exact specification as to what kind of battery the Moto Razr Fold could carry, but given its size, it's safe to assume something larger than 5,000 mAh could make the cut. 

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold will likely be equipped with a similar battery as well, something in the ballpark of 5,000 mAh as well. 

Moto Razr FoldPixel 11 Pro Fold
Battery size
~		Battery size
~ 5,015 mAh
Charging speeds
-
Charging speeds
30W wired
15W wireless charging

The same applies to the charging. We are not sure just how fast the Moto Razr Fold would charge. 

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold will likely arrive with wired charging at roughly around 30 W, while wireless charging could remain 15 W, though we hope for 25 W full Qi2 support. Google's Pixelsnap functionality, which brings a MagSafe-like functionality to Android, is definitely making a comeback. 

Specs Comparison


Motorola Razr Fold
Motorola Razr Fold
Design
Display
Size
8.1-inch
Type
OLED, 120Hz
Hardware
System chip
Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SM8845 (3 nm)
Memory
256GB
512GB
Camera
Main camera
50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.6
Focal length: 23 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.28"
Pixel size: 1.22 μm
Second camera
50 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 12 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.76"
Pixel size: 0.64 μm
Third camera
50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Focal Length: 71 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.95"
Pixel size: 0.8 μm
Front
20 MP
See the full Motorola Razr Fold specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool


Summary


The Moto Razr Fold sounds like a pretty decent arrival to the book-style foldable market. 

It doesn't seem to be aiming to reinvent the category and will very possibly deliver a very similar experience as the Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Folds of the world, just under a new Motorola brand. And that's fine: more competition could only be beneficial to users. 

Meanwhile, the initial rumors on the Pixel 11 Pro Fold are a bit slim as of now, but if it's anything like its predecessor, it will be another decent foldable that will spice things up. 


Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/90-200/Peter-K.webp
Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
Read the latest from Peter Kostadinov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
Google finally announced the launch of the Pixel 10a
Google finally announced the launch of the Pixel 10a

Related Content

Motorola Razr Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Main differences to expect
Motorola Razr Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Main differences to expect

Latest News

The Galaxy Wide Fold to take on the iPhone Fold globally
The Galaxy Wide Fold to take on the iPhone Fold globally
Verizon is the best US carrier in your view, but T-Mobile is a close second (and AT&T a very distant third)
Verizon is the best US carrier in your view, but T-Mobile is a close second (and AT&T a very distant third)
Android Auto bug makes your car icon disappear from Google Maps
Android Auto bug makes your car icon disappear from Google Maps
Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals
Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals
This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series
This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series
Xiaomi's groundbreaking modular camera system tipped to enter mass production
Xiaomi's groundbreaking modular camera system tipped to enter mass production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless