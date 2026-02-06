Motorola Razr Fold vs Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Main differences to expect

After being a very solid presence in the clamshell foldable market, Motorola has finally made an entry into the US foldable market, where it will contend with Samsung's Galaxy Z Folds and Google's Pixel Folds.





The competition is heating up, which is normal to expect given that Apple is widely expected to reveal its own foldable iPhone later this year.





But Google is also treating us to a foldable phone , the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, and that one would be a natural rival to the Motorola Razr Fold.





How would the two devices compare against one another?





Motorola Razr Fold vs Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold expected differences:





Design and Size

Similar setups





The Motorola Razr Fold is the company's first book-style foldable phone , but it doesn't really aim to reinvent the wheel or rediscover hot water.





Moto Razr Fold have not been released yet. It looks very similar to most other book-style foldable phones we've seen over the years and actually resembles a Pixel Fold in many ways. Motorola has logically relied on a thin glass and aluminum build, though exact dimensions of thehave not been released yet.





Meanwhile, we don't know for certain if Google will be changing the design of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold; my guess is it will look mostly the same as its two predecessors, and that's mostly fine. I do hope we get a slightly thinner device, if possible, as it is a bit thicker than most current-gen foldables out there.









The Pixel 10 Pro Fold was the first foldable to score an IP68 water and dust resistance, so it's mostly certain the next foldable will get that same certification as well. Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr Fold has been described as water-resistant, but no particular IP rating has been revealed yet.





The Motorola Razr Fold is available in Blackened Blue and Lily White, both Pantone-certified timeless colors. I have to admit, having a bit more vibrancy here wouldn't hurt, but there's a whole range of regular Razr flip phones that come in livelier colors.





As far as the Pixel 11 Pro Fold colors are concerned, we don't know what to expect just yet.









Display Differences





In terms of displays, a lot more is known about the Motorola Razr Fold.





It has a pretty large 8.1-inch internal screen, which is among the largest on a foldable right now. It's an OLED panel, of course, with up to a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and likely high brightness. The cover display is also pretty large at 6.56 inches across, and it's also a 120 Hz one.





Meanwhile, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will likely reiterate the display specs of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and come with a cover screen that's around 8 inches in size, while the cover screen will possibly gravitate around 6.4 inches as well.





One thing that has been true of almost all previous Pixels is that they have always had a very high peak brightness, continually improving on the ones of the older generations. So, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold might beat that record once again.









One thing to note is that the Moto Razr Fold cover screen definitely looks to be wide enough for comfortable use, similarly to the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.





Performance and Software

The Moto will likely pull ahead





Motorola's first book-style foldable phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, a proper flagship silicon that's just a step behind the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in terms of performance. It should be good enough for pretty much any task future owners of the Razr Fold could throw at it and spells good news for the longevity of the device.





Meanwhile, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will likely arrive with the Google Tensor G6 chipset, which would most likely be built on TSMC's latest 2nm manufacturing node. As with previous Tensor chips, this one is most certainly not be a performance monster, so raw compute and graphics performance wouldn't impress.









Camera

Very decent on both accounts





The Moto Razr Fold will arrive with a triple camera consisting of a 50 MP main, a 50 MP ultrawide, and a 50 MP telephoto with a 3X optical zoom. This rounds up to a pretty decent camera package, which should be able to deliver a decent camera package.





The Pixel 11 Pro Fold will likely arrive with a triple camera setup reminiscent of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in terms of specs. It's uncertain if Google will upgrade the 48 MP main, 10.8 MP telephoto, and 10.5 MP ultrawide cameras or continue using the same hardware and rely solely on software improvements instead.









Battery Life and Charging

Which one's coming on top?





There's no exact specification as to what kind of battery the Moto Razr Fold could carry, but given its size, it's safe to assume something larger than 5,000 mAh could make the cut.





The Pixel 11 Pro Fold will likely be equipped with a similar battery as well, something in the ballpark of 5,000 mAh as well.









Moto Razr Fold









Specs Comparison

Motorola Razr Fold Motorola Razr Fold Design Display Size 8.1-inch Type OLED, 120Hz Hardware System chip Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SM8845 (3 nm) Memory 256GB

512GB Camera Main camera 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.6

Focal length: 23 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.28"

Pixel size: 1.22 μm Second camera 50 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.0

Focal Length: 12 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.76"

Pixel size: 0.64 μm Third camera 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Focal Length: 71 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.95"

Front 20 MP



Summary

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold will likely arrive with wired charging at roughly around 30 W, while wireless charging could remain 15 W, though we hope for 25 W full Qi2 support. Google's Pixelsnap functionality, which brings a MagSafe-like functionality to Android, is definitely making a comeback.

The Moto Razr Fold sounds like a pretty decent arrival to the book-style foldable market.





It doesn't seem to be aiming to reinvent the category and will very possibly deliver a very similar experience as the Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Folds of the world, just under a new Motorola brand. And that's fine: more competition could only be beneficial to users.





Meanwhile, the initial rumors on the Pixel 11 Pro Fold are a bit slim as of now, but if it's anything like its predecessor, it will be another decent foldable that will spice things up.









The same applies to the charging. We are not sure just how fast thewould charge.