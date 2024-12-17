Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Leaked specs suggest big upgrades for the OnePlus Open 2 foldable

A new leak is now suggesting that the OnePlus Open 2, which is expected to be a rebrand of the Oppo Find N5, could come with Snapdragon 8 Elite, wireless charging, and water resistance. The foldable is said to be thinner and lighter, but on top of that, also more durable than its predecessor. Its expected launch is reported for Q1 2025 in China, and we'll likely have to wait for a global launch.

Right now, the OnePlus Open is one of the best foldable phones you can buy, but it is over a year old and is due for an upgrade. So far, a successor has not been confirmed by OnePlus, but rumors have been putting the Oppo Find N5 on the table as a possible successor (it could launch as the OnePlus Open 2 for global markets).

Now, we have a fresh leak from reputable leaker Digital Chat Station on Chinese social media Weibo, which is giving us info about some of the specs of the upcoming device. What Digital Chat Station says is good news as it seems like the device may fix the biggest shortcomings of its predecessor.


According to the leaker, the phone is now in its testing phase, and will likely be sporting the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

The biggest highlight is that it will come with wireless charging, which was not present on the OG Open. This would make the foldable phone even more competitive in the US market. On top of it, it would reportedly sport an IPX8 water resistance and an "anti-fall" body structure, which could mean it would be more durable.

Previous leaks also indicated a thinner and lighter device, and DCS corroborates this. Also, we may get a longer battery life, which is great news as well!

Rumors are also saying we should expect a triple camera setup with a 50MP main camera.

The OnePlus Open was available globally as a rebrand of the Oppo Find N3 in China. We know that the number 4 is associated with some dark meanings in Chinese traditions, so it's likely the company will avoid it and jump straight to an Oppo Find N5, which could be rebranded as the Open 2. Right now, the expectations are that we'll see this phone released in China in Q1 2025.

The foldable market has been somewhat struggling recently so it's good to find out such promising things about the new kid in the block. I'm quite excited to see this phone, and if most of the rumors turn out to be true, it's likely the OnePlus Open 2 will be one of the best foldable phones to get in 2025.
