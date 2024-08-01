The OnePlus Open 2 is not ready yet, but the red hot OnePlus Open Apex Edition is coming soon









This device is not fully detailed yet, but as that bombastic name suggests, we're looking at a little bit more than just a fancy new colorway for the existing first-gen OnePlus Open . Don't get us wrong, we'd be pretty excited even if that was the case, as the "Crimson Shadow" paint job looks absolutely breathtaking in combination with this bad boy's faux leather finish in all the product images made public by the handset manufacturer already.









OnePlus plans to hold a big "price reveal" on August 7, and because we expect this Apex Edition to offer more storage and more memory than a "standard" OnePlus Open variant, you'll almost certainly need to pay over $1,700 for those as-yet-unspecified upgrades. If the company bumps up the foldable's already impressive 16GB RAM and 512GB storage counts to 24 gigs and 1TB respectively, there's no telling how high that price point will go, with anything between $1,800 and $2,200 being a possibility.



