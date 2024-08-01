The OnePlus Open 2 is not ready yet, but the red hot OnePlus Open Apex Edition is coming soon
How can you possibly improve arguably the best foldable phone released in 2023, which remains an excellent alternative to Samsung's hot new Galaxy Z Fold 6 in 2024 as well? The easiest option would obviously be to release a straight-up sequel to the brilliantly well-reviewed OnePlus Open with a typical set of incremental upgrades in tow.
But because the OnePlus Open 2 is unlikely to come out until 2025, the company is going in a slightly different direction for the time being. Enter the OnePlus Open Apex Edition in "stunning Crimson Shadow."
This device is not fully detailed yet, but as that bombastic name suggests, we're looking at a little bit more than just a fancy new colorway for the existing first-gen OnePlus Open. Don't get us wrong, we'd be pretty excited even if that was the case, as the "Crimson Shadow" paint job looks absolutely breathtaking in combination with this bad boy's faux leather finish in all the product images made public by the handset manufacturer already.
The OnePlus Open already looks gorgeous in Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black, and will look even better in Crimson Shadow.
OnePlus plans to hold a big "price reveal" on August 7, and because we expect this Apex Edition to offer more storage and more memory than a "standard" OnePlus Open variant, you'll almost certainly need to pay over $1,700 for those as-yet-unspecified upgrades. If the company bumps up the foldable's already impressive 16GB RAM and 512GB storage counts to 24 gigs and 1TB respectively, there's no telling how high that price point will go, with anything between $1,800 and $2,200 being a possibility.
A Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 1TB storage and "only" 12GB RAM, mind you, typically costs a whopping $2,260, which means that OnePlus has a very good chance of winning the "affordability" battle against Samsung in the ultra-high-end foldable arena soon enough. Interestingly, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also expected to come in a top-of-the-line 1TB storage variant with a currently unknown price point... and way less than 24GB RAM.
