OnePlus Open 2 rumored to pack a battery beast

OnePlus Open | Image credit – PhoneArena
The foldable phone market is getting more crowded, and OnePlus is gearing up to join the fray with the second generation of its OnePlus Open. Even though the rumored launch is still months away, leaks are giving us a sneak peek at what to expect.
OnePlus Open 2 might pack a battery so big it would be impressive even for non-foldable phones
A leak from China by long-time tipster Digital Chat Station (translated source) claims Oppo's upcoming foldable, the Oppo Find N5, will feature a 6,000mAh battery when it debuts early next year. So, what does this have to do with the OnePlus Open 2, you ask?
Well, last year’s Oppo Find N3 hit global markets as the OnePlus Open. So, it is likely that the new Oppo Find N5 could be rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2 outside China. Previous rumors also suggest that OnePlus’ second foldable will debut in Q1 of 2025.
A OnePlus Open 2 with a 6,000mAh battery would be a huge upgrade from the original model’s 4,805mAh battery. This boost could be especially useful since foldables aren't known for their long battery life. If you spend a lot of time using the large folding screen, a bigger battery means you won’t have to worry about charging as often.
Plus, the OnePlus Open 2 getting a bigger battery fits right in with the company's recent moves. OnePlus recently introduced its Glacier Battery tech, which is all about packing more power into the same size thanks to silicon-based batteries. The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, available only in China, was the first to use this tech, boasting a 6,100mAh battery.
The flagship OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is the first phone to feature the new Glacier Battery. | Image credit – OnePlus
Besides the battery boost, the OnePlus Open 2 is set to feature the Snapdragon 9 Gen 4 processor. It is also rumored to come with a lighter, more refined hinge, a high-resolution cover screen, an "ultra-flat" inner folding screen, and a sleek design. As for the camera, there is some exciting buzz that Oppo and OnePlus might retain the periscope camera, offering a great zoom experience.
Ever wondered why OnePlus and Oppo phones look so much alike? Well, it is because they are sister companies under the same parent company, BBK Electronics. BBK also owns other smartphone brands like Vivo, Realme, and iQOO. So, it is not just a coincidence; it is all in the family!
