OnePlus Open 2 rumored to pack a battery beast

OnePlus Open 2 might pack a battery so big it would be impressive even for non-foldable phones





Well, last year’s Oppo Find N3 hit global markets as the OnePlus Open . So, it is likely that the new Oppo Find N5 could be rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2 outside China. Well, last year’s Oppo Find N3 hit global markets as the. So, it is likely that the new Oppo Find N5 could be rebranded as theoutside China. Previous rumors also suggest that OnePlus’ second foldable will debut in Q1 of 2025









A OnePlus Open 2 with a 6,000mAh battery would be a huge upgrade from the original model’s 4,805mAh battery. This boost could be especially useful since foldables aren't known for their long battery life. If you spend a lot of time using the large folding screen, a bigger battery means you won’t have to worry about charging as often.













Besides the battery boost, the OnePlus Open 2 is set to feature the Snapdragon 9 Gen 4 processor. It is also rumored to come with a lighter, more refined hinge, a high-resolution cover screen, an "ultra-flat" inner folding screen, and a sleek design. As for the camera, there is some exciting buzz that Oppo and OnePlus might retain the periscope camera, offering a great zoom experience.





Ever wondered why OnePlus and Oppo phones look so much alike? Well, it is because they are sister companies under the same parent company, BBK Electronics. BBK also owns other smartphone brands like Vivo, Realme, and iQOO. So, it is not just a coincidence; it is all in the family!