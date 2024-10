OnePlus Open 2 leak hints at impressive features in a slim package

OnePlus Open | Image credit – PhoneArena

OnePlus Open 2

OnePlus Open 2

foldable phone

OnePlus Open 2

A 50-megapixel main camera

A 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens

A 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom

OnePlus Open 2

OnePlus Open 2

The tipster also noted that the screen size has been boosted, though specifics on the dimensions remain under wraps. However, an earlier leak from the same source mentioned that the internal display will support a sharp 2K+ resolution.Beneath its sleek exterior, the Oppo Find N5, or, is set to pack the newly released Snapdragon 8 Elite chip . If the rumors hold true, it could make its debut as the world's firstpowered by this cutting-edge chipset.In terms of power, the Oppo Find N5 is set to make a significant leap from its predecessor, which featured a 4,805mAh battery. The upcoming model is expected to sport a dual-cell battery setup (2,460mAh + 3,105mAh), providing a rated capacity of 5,565mAh, with a typical capacity estimated at around 5,700mAh. While specific details about its wired charging capabilities are still under wraps, it's rumored to support wireless charging and also magnetic wireless charging.When it comes to camera capabilities, the Oppo Find N5/might feature a Hasselblad-optimized triple camera system that includes:Another standout feature of the Find N5 is its slim design, reportedly measuring around 9 mm when folded, according to earlier leaks from the same source . To keep this sleek profile, the company is rumored to use a custom-made slim USB-C port.For a quick comparison, the slimmest book-style foldable currently on the market is the Honor Magic V3, which measures just 4.35 mm when unfolded and 9.2 mm when folded. If the rumors about the's slim design hold true, Oppo and OnePlus could potentially snatch the title for the thinnest foldable from Honor.With all these rumored specifications, theseems ready to not only meet but exceed the legacy of its predecessor. I believe it has the potential to become one of the top foldable phones available. Although it's expected to debut sometime in 2025, it looks like patience will be rewarded for those waiting for this device.