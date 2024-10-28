OnePlus Open 2 leak hints at impressive features in a slim package

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

The eagerly awaited OnePlus Open 2, the follow-up to one of 2023's standout foldable phones, is expected to drop in the first quarter of 2025. As we gear up for its arrival, fresh details have surfaced, revealing insights into its camera, battery, and display specifications.

OnePlus Open 2/Oppo Find N5 to pack a 5,700 mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, triple 50 MP camera setup and more


First, let's clear up any potential confusion: the OnePlus Open 2 is set to be the global version of the Oppo Find N5. This follows the trend from the previous generation, where the Oppo Find N3 was rebranded as the OnePlus Open for markets outside of China. With that out of the way, let's dive into the details.

According to the usually trustworthy tipster Digital Chat Station (translated source), the Oppo Find N5's engineering prototype sticks closely to the design of its predecessor, the Find N3. This means it still features a prominent circular camera module on the back.



The tipster also noted that the screen size has been boosted, though specifics on the dimensions remain under wraps. However, an earlier leak from the same source mentioned that the internal display will support a sharp 2K+ resolution.

Beneath its sleek exterior, the Oppo Find N5, or OnePlus Open 2, is set to pack the newly released Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. If the rumors hold true, it could make its debut as the world's first foldable phone powered by this cutting-edge chipset.

In terms of power, the Oppo Find N5 is set to make a significant leap from its predecessor, which featured a 4,805mAh battery. The upcoming model is expected to sport a dual-cell battery setup (2,460mAh + 3,105mAh), providing a rated capacity of 5,565mAh, with a typical capacity estimated at around 5,700mAh. While specific details about its wired charging capabilities are still under wraps, it's rumored to support wireless charging and also magnetic wireless charging.

When it comes to camera capabilities, the Oppo Find N5/OnePlus Open 2 might feature a Hasselblad-optimized triple camera system that includes:

  • A 50-megapixel main camera
  • A 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens
  • A 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom

Another standout feature of the Find N5 is its slim design, reportedly measuring around 9 mm when folded, according to earlier leaks from the same source. To keep this sleek profile, the company is rumored to use a custom-made slim USB-C port.

For a quick comparison, the slimmest book-style foldable currently on the market is the Honor Magic V3, which measures just 4.35 mm when unfolded and 9.2 mm when folded. If the rumors about the OnePlus Open 2's slim design hold true, Oppo and OnePlus could potentially snatch the title for the thinnest foldable from Honor.

With all these rumored specifications, the OnePlus Open 2 seems ready to not only meet but exceed the legacy of its predecessor. I believe it has the potential to become one of the top foldable phones available. Although it's expected to debut sometime in 2025, it looks like patience will be rewarded for those waiting for this device.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

