The world's thinnest foldable phone will launch in February
There have been whispers going around that the upcoming Oppo Find N5, which is expected to be the foundation for the next OnePlus Open 2, will be the world's thinnest foldable phone. Well, those rumors have now been confirmed, and we've even got a rough idea of when it will be released.
Pete Lau, the CEO of OnePlus and CPO of Oppo, revealed that the Oppo Find N5 will make its debut this February, and true to the rumors, it will be the world's thinnest foldable flagship. He even shared the first image of the device, showing its impressively slim profile, comparing it to the thickness of a pencil.
For reference, a typical wooden pencil is about 7 to 8 millimeters (mm) in diameter, and the Oppo Find N5 appears to be noticeably thinner than that. This makes sense, as it's aiming to take the crown from the current thinnest foldable, the Honor Magic V3, which is 4.4 mm thick when unfolded and 9.2 mm when folded. The Oppo Find N5 seems set to raise the bar even further, potentially coming in at around 4 mm thick.
As we get closer to the launch event, expect more teasers to roll in. So, more details about the phone should be surfacing soon. Now, as I mentioned earlier, the OnePlus Open 2 will basically be the same device as the Oppo Find N5.
OnePlus, a subsidiary of Oppo, was part of BBK Electronics, the same parent company behind other familiar brands like vivo, Realme, and iQOO. Oppo and OnePlus have a history of sharing designs and features, so it's no surprise that the OnePlus Open 2 will be based on Oppo's upcoming book-style foldable.
The OnePlus Open 2 is expected to come with some serious upgrades, starting with a bigger 8-inch inner display that boasts a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, an improvement over the 7.82-inch display on the current model. The outer display is also growing, with rumors pointing to a 6.4-inch screen, up from 6.31 inches on the original.
Battery life is also getting a boost, with a 5,900mAh battery expected, a major leap from the 4,800mAh pack in the original. On the charging front, the Open 2 will reportedly support 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging – a massive upgrade over the original, which didn't even have wireless charging.
Pete Lau, the CEO of OnePlus and CPO of Oppo, revealed that the Oppo Find N5 will make its debut this February, and true to the rumors, it will be the world's thinnest foldable flagship. He even shared the first image of the device, showing its impressively slim profile, comparing it to the thickness of a pencil.
The upcoming Oppo Find N5 will be remarkably thin. | Image credit – Oppo
For reference, a typical wooden pencil is about 7 to 8 millimeters (mm) in diameter, and the Oppo Find N5 appears to be noticeably thinner than that. This makes sense, as it's aiming to take the crown from the current thinnest foldable, the Honor Magic V3, which is 4.4 mm thick when unfolded and 9.2 mm when folded. The Oppo Find N5 seems set to raise the bar even further, potentially coming in at around 4 mm thick.
As we get closer to the launch event, expect more teasers to roll in. So, more details about the phone should be surfacing soon. Now, as I mentioned earlier, the OnePlus Open 2 will basically be the same device as the Oppo Find N5.
OnePlus, a subsidiary of Oppo, was part of BBK Electronics, the same parent company behind other familiar brands like vivo, Realme, and iQOO. Oppo and OnePlus have a history of sharing designs and features, so it's no surprise that the OnePlus Open 2 will be based on Oppo's upcoming book-style foldable.
And with Oppo moving up its foldable release date earlier, we might see the OnePlus Open 2 launch sooner than expected, too. That would be great, especially since the current OnePlus Open, while still one of the top foldable phones, was released in 2023, making it about time for an upgrade.
OnePlus Open 2 render based on a final-stage prototype.
The OnePlus Open 2 is expected to come with some serious upgrades, starting with a bigger 8-inch inner display that boasts a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, an improvement over the 7.82-inch display on the current model. The outer display is also growing, with rumors pointing to a 6.4-inch screen, up from 6.31 inches on the original.
Powering this foldable beast should be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. As for the cameras, the Open 2 is said to feature a triple 50 MP setup on the back, while the front cameras will stay the same, offering 32 MP and 20 MP sensors.
Battery life is also getting a boost, with a 5,900mAh battery expected, a major leap from the 4,800mAh pack in the original. On the charging front, the Open 2 will reportedly support 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging – a massive upgrade over the original, which didn't even have wireless charging.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: