The world's thinnest foldable phone will launch in February

For reference, a typical wooden pencil is about 7 to 8 millimeters (mm) in diameter, and the Oppo Find N5 appears to be noticeably thinner than that. This makes sense, as it's aiming to take the crown from the current thinnest foldable, the Honor Magic V3, which is 4.4 mm thick when unfolded and 9.2 mm when folded. The Oppo Find N5 seems set to raise the bar even further, potentially coming in at around 4 mm thick.

OnePlus Open 2

Theis expected to come with some serious upgrades, starting with a bigger 8-inch inner display that boasts a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, an improvement over the 7.82-inch display on the current model. The outer display is also growing, with rumors pointing to a 6.4-inch screen, up from 6.31 inches on the original.Powering this foldable beast should be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. As for the cameras, the Open 2 is said to feature a triple 50 MP setup on the back, while the front cameras will stay the same, offering 32 MP and 20 MP sensors.Battery life is also getting a boost, with a 5,900mAh battery expected, a major leap from the 4,800mAh pack in the original. On the charging front, the Open 2 will reportedly support 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging – a massive upgrade over the original, which didn't even have wireless charging.