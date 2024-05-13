Bittersweet OnePlus Open 2 rumor calls for 2025 release with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4





OnePlus Open 2 will not come out by the end of 2024. Instead, the highly anticipated sequel to the brilliantly well-reviewed first-gen As it turns out, not much, at least according to two generally reliable Twitter tipsters who seem to agree that thewill not come out by the end of 2024. Instead, the highly anticipated sequel to the brilliantly well-reviewed first-gen OnePlus Open is more likely to be released at some point in 2025 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 power.





foldable phone earlier in the year. That's merely an assumption at this point, of course, based on our suspicion that the company will not wait two whole years to upgrade the October 2023-released OnePlus Open . That's basically the textbook definition of bittersweet news, especially if OnePlus manages to roll out its second-everearlier in the year. That's merely an assumption at this point, of course, based on our suspicion that the company will not wait two whole years to upgrade the October 2023-released





As you can imagine, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor hasn't been unveiled yet, and if history is any indication, its official announcement is likely to take place in October or November 2024. The first commercial devices powered by this undoubtedly vastly improved chipset could then see daylight as early as December, at least in markets like China.





Most Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 phones should become globally available in the early stages of next year, although that doesn't necessarily mean the OnePlus Open 2 will be one of them.



