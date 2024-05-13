Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Bittersweet OnePlus Open 2 rumor calls for 2025 release with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

Bittersweet OnePlus Open 2 rumor calls for 2025 release with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4
With so many rumors floating around the interwebs regarding Samsung's (possibly many) next-gen foldables and even the Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra in recent weeks, you might be wondering what OnePlus is preparing for the fast-growing market segment this year.

As it turns out, not much, at least according to two generally reliable Twitter tipsters who seem to agree that the OnePlus Open 2 will not come out by the end of 2024. Instead, the highly anticipated sequel to the brilliantly well-reviewed first-gen OnePlus Open is more likely to be released at some point in 2025 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 power.

That's basically the textbook definition of bittersweet news, especially if OnePlus manages to roll out its second-ever foldable phone earlier in the year. That's merely an assumption at this point, of course, based on our suspicion that the company will not wait two whole years to upgrade the October 2023-released OnePlus Open.

As you can imagine, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor hasn't been unveiled yet, and if history is any indication, its official announcement is likely to take place in October or November 2024. The first commercial devices powered by this undoubtedly vastly improved chipset could then see daylight as early as December, at least in markets like China.

Most Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 phones should become globally available in the early stages of next year, although that doesn't necessarily mean the OnePlus Open 2 will be one of them. 

In short, we really don't know an awful lot about the brand's sophomore foldable effort... and that's unlikely to change very soon. The OnePlus Open 2, mind you, is expected to go official at around the same time as the Oppo Find N5 series, just like the OG OnePlus Open was essentially released as an Oppo Find N3 copycat under a different name roughly seven months ago.
