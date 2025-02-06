OnePlus Open 2 could be the foldable that finally tames the crease
Later this month, Oppo will release its next foldable phone, the Oppo Find N5, which looks set to be the foundation for the upcoming OnePlus Open 2 – just like how the original OnePlus Open was essentially the Oppo Find N3 under a different name. We've already gotten a pretty good idea of what to expect, and now a new leak is giving us more details, particularly about its display.
The upcoming foldable is set to be the world's slimmest yet, measuring under 4 mm, all while boasting a significantly larger battery than its predecessor. The new model is rumored to pack a massive 5,900 mAh battery, along with support for 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging – a huge leap from the original, which didn't even support wireless charging.
For comparison, most foldables on the market are falling behind in this department. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6, for example, maxes out at 15W wireless charging, and the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold barely supports 7.5W.
On the inside, it's expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the same one found in top-tier flagships like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 13, and the recently launched Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra.
As I mentioned earlier, Oppo's new foldable will launch in just two weeks, with simultaneous releases in China and globally. Later this year, we can expect the OnePlus Open 2 to make its debut as well, and it will likely be the one to land in the US market.
One of the biggest pet peeves with foldable phones is the noticeable crease on the inner display. However, the Oppo Find N5 or the OnePlus Open 2 might tackle that issue with a less prominent crease – at least, that's what a fresh leak suggests. The leak shows the device fully unfolded next to what appears to be a Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Images of what should be the upcoming Oppo Find N5 next to a Galaxy Z Fold smartphone. | Image credit – Abhishek Yadav/X
As you can see from the shared images, the crease is still visible, but less than on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which has a more pronounced "crease" than others on the market anyway. Of course, we'll need to see the device in person to know for sure if Oppo has truly improved the crease, but by the looks of it, it has, and that can only be good news for anyone waiting for the Find N5 or OnePlus Open 2.
The Find N5 is set to be a standout in durability, too, featuring both IPX8 and IPX9 ratings. This makes it the first foldable that can handle high-pressure, high-temperature water jets.
