Oppo Find N5 / OnePlus Open 2 renders give us a first look at the full phone(s)

The Oppo Find N5 might not be that important for the US market, but the OnePlus Open 2 is likely be a rebranded version of the Oppo Find N5, it means that we’ve just got our first look at the former. The Oppo Find N5 might not be that important for the US market, but the OnePlus Open 2 will definitely be introduced in the country. And since theis likely be a rebranded version of the Oppo Find N5, it means that we’ve just got our first look at the former. Besides its overall design, the one other important thing that stands out is the almost invisible crease. Now, considering that these are probably marketing images, the real thing might look very different, but it’s something to consider if you’re in the market for a foldable phone One of the major selling points of the Oppo Find N5 is likely to be the less prominent crease, at least according to the latest leaks. Obviously, the price will be another factor that will play an important role when deciding whether to choose the Oppo Find N5 over other foldables (or tri-foldables) like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Huawei Mate XT Ultimate