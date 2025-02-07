Oppo Find N5 / OnePlus Open 2 renders give us a first look at the full phone(s)
Oppo Find N5 is likely to debut in late February | Image credit: Evan BlassOppo Find N5 is probably the next big product in the smartphone industry. Touted as world’s thinnest and most powerful foldable of H1 2025, the unannounced Find N5 will debut globally at the same time as its China launch later this month.
Although Oppo has been trying to build some hype around the foldable in the weeks leading up to its unveiling, it’s always the “leaks” that makes us more excited about an upcoming product. Unless you’re an adept of spoiler-free marketing campaigns, in which case you shouldn’t even read this.
That said, we now have dozens of high-resolution renders that show the Oppo Find N5 in different stages from closed to open to admire thanks to reliable leaker Evan Blass. The images confirm the phone will be available in at least three colorways at launch: black, purple and white. The names of the colors will probably be different, but that’s not really important.
Oppo Find N5 will be available in three colorways | Image credit: Evan Blass
Last month, Oppo Find series product manager hosted a demo on Weibo to show the foldable’s incredibly thin silhouette. Unfortunately, only a small part of the phone was visible in the video, which is understandable considering that the Oppo Find N5 has yet to be officially introduced.
The images leaked today offer us with a first look at the full phone, without necessarily providing us with in-depth details about its thickness. However, we’re confident that Oppo will take care of this very important piece of information in the coming weeks.
Oppo Find N5 | Images credits: Evan Blass
Besides its overall design, the one other important thing that stands out is the almost invisible crease. Now, considering that these are probably marketing images, the real thing might look very different, but it’s something to consider if you’re in the market for a foldable phone.
One of the major selling points of the Oppo Find N5 is likely to be the less prominent crease, at least according to the latest leaks. Obviously, the price will be another factor that will play an important role when deciding whether to choose the Oppo Find N5 over other foldables (or tri-foldables) like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Huawei Mate XT Ultimate.
Oppo Find N5 might have won the "battle of the creases" | Image credit: Evan Blass
The Oppo Find N5 might not be that important for the US market, but the OnePlus Open 2 will definitely be introduced in the country. And since the OnePlus Open 2 is likely be a rebranded version of the Oppo Find N5, it means that we’ve just got our first look at the former.
