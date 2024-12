OnePlus Open 2 renders show what’s new and what’s staying the same

OnePlus Open . | Image credit – PhoneArena

OnePlus Open 2

OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open 2 renders based on a final-stage prototype.



The unfoldeddoesn’t look drastically different from its predecessor, but it’s reportedly larger and thinner overall. With a folded thickness of under 10mm, it could be one of the slimmest foldables on the market. Additionally, it’s expected to feature an IPX8 rating, a major upgrade from the original Open’s IPX4.Theis rumored to sport an 8-inch inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a step up from the 7.82-inch screen on the current Open. Its outer display will reportedly measure 6.4 inches diagonally, slightly larger than the 6.31-inch one on the original.Under the hood, the Open 2 is expected to run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with up to 16GB of RAM and a hefty 1TB of storage. The camera system is said to include a triple 50 MP setup, while the front cameras will stay the same with 32 MP and 20 MP sensors.Theis expected to come with a battery capacity bump to 5,900mAh, a significant increase from the 4,800mAh battery in the original. Wired charging speeds are said to reach 80W, while wireless charging could hit 50W – quite an upgrade, considering the original Open didn't support wireless charging.Theis rumored to debut in China in early 2025, with a global release expected later in Q1. Interestingly, the device might be a rebranded version of the Oppo Find N5, as both smartphones are set to launch around the same time.If all these rumored upgrades turn out to be accurate, I think thecould be an excellent pick for anyone eyeing a book-style foldable. With its impressive specs, it seems to outpace the current Galaxy Z Fold 6 . Actually, thanks to the newer chipset, the Open 2 will likely go head-to-head with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 , expected to arrive in mid-2025.