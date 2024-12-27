OnePlus Open 2 renders show what’s new and what’s staying the same
OnePlus Open. | Image credit – PhoneArena
OnePlus made a strong debut in the foldable phone market with the OnePlus Open, launched in 2023. It quickly gained a solid fanbase, sparking excitement for its next model, the OnePlus Open 2. Now, we’re getting our first glimpse of the Open 2, thanks to renders based on a final-stage prototype.
A new report has revealed renders of the OnePlus Open 2, and at first glance, it looks quite similar to the original OnePlus Open, though there are a few noticeable tweaks.
For one, OnePlus seems to be keeping the large circular rear camera design that gives the phone its signature look. However, the camera setup has been adjusted, with the three rear sensors now placed in the top semicircle while the Hasselblad branding is positioned at the bottom.
The renders also show a device with curved rear edges, a departure from the flatter design of the Open. Keep in mind, though, that these renders are based on a prototype, so the final product could differ.
OnePlus Open 2 renders based on a final-stage prototype.
The unfolded OnePlus Open 2 doesn’t look drastically different from its predecessor, but it’s reportedly larger and thinner overall. With a folded thickness of under 10mm, it could be one of the slimmest foldables on the market. Additionally, it’s expected to feature an IPX8 rating, a major upgrade from the original Open’s IPX4.
The OnePlus Open 2 is rumored to sport an 8-inch inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a step up from the 7.82-inch screen on the current Open. Its outer display will reportedly measure 6.4 inches diagonally, slightly larger than the 6.31-inch one on the original.
Under the hood, the Open 2 is expected to run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with up to 16GB of RAM and a hefty 1TB of storage. The camera system is said to include a triple 50 MP setup, while the front cameras will stay the same with 32 MP and 20 MP sensors.
The OnePlus Open 2 is expected to come with a battery capacity bump to 5,900mAh, a significant increase from the 4,800mAh battery in the original OnePlus Open. Wired charging speeds are said to reach 80W, while wireless charging could hit 50W – quite an upgrade, considering the original Open didn't support wireless charging.
The OnePlus Open 2 is rumored to debut in China in early 2025, with a global release expected later in Q1. Interestingly, the device might be a rebranded version of the Oppo Find N5, as both smartphones are set to launch around the same time.
If all these rumored upgrades turn out to be accurate, I think the OnePlus Open 2 could be an excellent pick for anyone eyeing a book-style foldable. With its impressive specs, it seems to outpace the current Galaxy Z Fold 6. Actually, thanks to the newer chipset, the Open 2 will likely go head-to-head with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, expected to arrive in mid-2025.
