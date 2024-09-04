Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

OnePlus said to aims for record-breaking thinness with the OnePlus Open 2

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
honor OnePlus
OnePlus said to aims for record-breaking thinness with the OnePlus Open 2
The race to build the thinnest and more advance foldable phone is more exciting than ever, with phones like the Honor Magic V3 that is currently the thinnest foldable phone on the market.

But there are other major players in this game that are making striving to be the best, and one of them is OnePlus. The company launched its first foldable last year, the OnePlus Open, which we were more than impressed by.

While the camera system on the OG OnePlus Open was probably its best characteristic, it was also incredibly designed, featuring a thin body with a display that barely had a crease in its middle.

But a now deleted Weibo post by the leaker Digital Chat Station stated that the upcoming OnePlus Open 2 might be in the same ballpark as the HONOR Magic V3 (9.2mm). In fact, the tipster claimed in a follow-up comment that the device could have "record-breaking" thinness.

Keep in mind that the OnePlus Open 2 will most likely be a rebranded version of the Oppo Find N5, just like the first OnePlus Open was a rebranded Oppo Find N3 meant to appeal to the Western audience.

OnePlus said to aims for record-breaking thinness with the OnePlus Open 2

Still, Mr. Chat Station does not specify just how thin the new foldable from OnePlus will be exactly, saying that it will be "9.x" millimeters, leaving very little space for it to beat its main competitor from Honor.

The leak also says the OnePlus Open 2 will feature a 2K folding screen, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, and a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a periscope camera. It also hints at what sounds like an alert slider, just like the one we have come to love on OnePlus phones.

Another, somewhat earlier leak about the OnePlus Open 2 had also stated that the phone will pack one beastly battery, bigger than almost any other standard phone that is currently being sold, let alone a foldable one.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon is selling all Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 models with gift cards as deal sweeteners
Amazon is selling all Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 models with gift cards as deal sweeteners

Latest News

Huawei Watch GT 5 to be unveiled on September 19
Huawei Watch GT 5 to be unveiled on September 19
Enjoy up to 50 hours of playtime with the JBL Live 660NC, now 30% off on Amazon
Enjoy up to 50 hours of playtime with the JBL Live 660NC, now 30% off on Amazon
Google just convinced me to buy an iPhone 16: Pixel’s "Circle to Search" feature works on any iPhone
Google just convinced me to buy an iPhone 16: Pixel’s "Circle to Search" feature works on any iPhone
The Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition enters your shortlist after sweet 35% discount on Amazon
The Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition enters your shortlist after sweet 35% discount on Amazon
Honor beats Samsung sales even before the thinnest foldable phone launch
Honor beats Samsung sales even before the thinnest foldable phone launch
This epic new OnePlus 12R deal bundles the discounted phone with free OnePlus Buds 3
This epic new OnePlus 12R deal bundles the discounted phone with free OnePlus Buds 3
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless