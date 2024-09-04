OnePlus said to aims for record-breaking thinness with the OnePlus Open 2

foldable phone





OnePlus Open, which we were more than impressed by. But there are other major players in this game that are making striving to be the best, and one of them is OnePlus. The company launched its first foldable last year, the OnePlus Open, which we were more than impressed by.





While the camera system on the OG OnePlus Open was probably its best characteristic, it was also incredibly designed, featuring a thin body with a display that barely had a crease in its middle.









Keep in mind that the OnePlus Open 2 will most likely be a rebranded version of the Oppo Find N5, just like the first OnePlus Open was a rebranded Oppo Find N3 meant to appeal to the Western audience.









Still, Mr. Chat Station does not specify just how thin the new foldable from OnePlus will be exactly, saying that it will be "9.x" millimeters, leaving very little space for it to beat its main competitor from Honor





The leak also says the OnePlus Open 2 will feature a 2K folding screen, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, and a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a periscope camera. It also hints at what sounds like an alert slider, just like the one we have come to love on OnePlus phones.





OnePlus Open 2 had also stated that the phone will pack one Another, somewhat earlier leak about thehad also stated that the phone will pack one beastly battery , bigger than almost any other standard phone that is currently being sold, let alone a foldable one.