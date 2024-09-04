OnePlus said to aims for record-breaking thinness with the OnePlus Open 2
The race to build the thinnest and more advance foldable phone is more exciting than ever, with phones like the Honor Magic V3 that is currently the thinnest foldable phone on the market.
But there are other major players in this game that are making striving to be the best, and one of them is OnePlus. The company launched its first foldable last year, the OnePlus Open, which we were more than impressed by.
While the camera system on the OG OnePlus Open was probably its best characteristic, it was also incredibly designed, featuring a thin body with a display that barely had a crease in its middle.
But a now deleted Weibo post by the leaker Digital Chat Station stated that the upcoming OnePlus Open 2 might be in the same ballpark as the HONOR Magic V3 (9.2mm). In fact, the tipster claimed in a follow-up comment that the device could have "record-breaking" thinness.
Keep in mind that the OnePlus Open 2 will most likely be a rebranded version of the Oppo Find N5, just like the first OnePlus Open was a rebranded Oppo Find N3 meant to appeal to the Western audience.
Still, Mr. Chat Station does not specify just how thin the new foldable from OnePlus will be exactly, saying that it will be "9.x" millimeters, leaving very little space for it to beat its main competitor from Honor.
The leak also says the OnePlus Open 2 will feature a 2K folding screen, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, and a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a periscope camera. It also hints at what sounds like an alert slider, just like the one we have come to love on OnePlus phones.
Another, somewhat earlier leak about the OnePlus Open 2 had also stated that the phone will pack one beastly battery, bigger than almost any other standard phone that is currently being sold, let alone a foldable one.
