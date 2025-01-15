Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Phone that the OnePlus Open 2 is based on surfaces in photographs showing off super-thin build

The OnePlus Open book-style foldable is shown open witht he rear camera island facing the camera.
We've already told you that the OnePlus Open 2, the sequel to the first OpenPlus book-style foldable, is based on the Oppo Find N5. That isn't too surprising considering that OnePlus is an Oppo subsidiary. We also have pointed out that those in the know say that the Oppo Find N5 and the OnePlus Open 2 will be the thinnest book-style foldable in the world coming in thinner than the current title holder, the Honor Magic V3. The latter measures 9.2mm thin when folded and 4.35mm when unfolded.

The Oppo Find N5 was the subject of three photographs that were posted on "X." The first image shows the Find N5 folded up and it looks thinner than its predecessor, the Find N3. The second image shows the rear panel of the Oppo Find N5 in a protective case designed to hide the design of the phone from prying eyes. Since the Find N5 is rumored to feature a triple-camera setup starring Hasselblad-branded cameras (there will be a periscope lens), you can expect the same for the OnePlus Open 2. The rear camera array could consist of a 50MP primary, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP periscope with a 3x optical zoom.


The third image shows the unfolded Oppo Find N5 next to a stack made up of two coins and you can see how thin the phone is when unfolded. Also notable, Oppo will continue using a flat frame. The phone will be unveiled next month according to OnePlus CEO Pete Lau who mentioned this on posts left on China's Weibo and international social-media platforms. This suggests that the Oppo Find N5 will be heading to both China and Global markets.

We believe that the Oppo Find N5, and thus the OnePlus Open 2, will probably be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite application processor. According to one source, a leaker named Smart Pikachu, we could see the Find N5 powered by a battery with a capacity of 5700mAh. This would be a nice increase from the 4805mAh battery employed on the Find N3 and the OnePlus Open.

There also has been talk about satellite connectivity for the Oppo Find N5 and support for wireless charging. Remember, and rumored feature for the Oppo Find N5 is potentially a feature for the OnePlus Open 2.

Considering that the OnePlus Open is about 15 months old, the sequel should be coming soon.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

