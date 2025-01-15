Phone that the OnePlus Open 2 is based on surfaces in photographs showing off super-thin build





OnePlus Open 2 . The rear camera array could consist of a 50MP primary, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP periscope with a 3x optical zoom. The Oppo Find N5 was the subject of three photographs that were posted on "X." The first image shows the Find N5 folded up and it looks thinner than its predecessor, the Find N3. The second image shows the rear panel of the Oppo Find N5 in a protective case designed to hide the design of the phone from prying eyes. Since the Find N5 is rumored to feature a triple-camera setup starring Hasselblad-branded cameras (there will be a periscope lens), you can expect the same for the. The rear camera array could consist of a 50MP primary, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP periscope with a 3x optical zoom.



The third image shows the unfolded Oppo Find N5 next to a stack made up of two coins and you can see how thin the phone is when unfolded. Also notable, Oppo will continue using a flat frame. The phone will be unveiled next month according to OnePlus CEO Pete Lau who mentioned this on posts left on China's Weibo and international social-media platforms. This suggests that the Oppo Find N5 will be heading to both China and Global markets.





There also has been talk about satellite connectivity for the Oppo Find N5 and support for wireless charging. Remember, and rumored feature for the Oppo Find N5 is potentially a feature for the OnePlus Open 2 .





