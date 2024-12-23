Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

The longed-for OnePlus Open 2 may not arrive until July 2025, per this new rumor

OnePlus
The OnePlus Open on a red background.
Are you also burning with desire for 2025 to arrive faster, so that the OnePlus Open 2 finally materializes? Yeah, understandable.

When it comes to the best foldables around, the OnePlus Open always pops up, even though it launched in October 2025, which makes it almost two-years old. But it's so good, that we're expecting nothing short of major foldable miracles out of its successor.

For quite some time now, the OnePlus Open 2's announcement and release date have been plaguing us with nightmares. The OnePlus Open 2 was awaited by some to pop up in 2024, but (obviously) that didn't happen. We knew that was the case as early as May 2024, when a rumor hinted at a 2025 release.

Now, the most recent leak claims that it won't be January 2025, nor February, March, and so on. Nope.

Get ready for a July (at the earliest!) arrival of the OnePlus Open 2 – probably one of the two or three foldables to beat in 2025.


There's a chance that it could materialize a bit earlier in China, but the international debut is rumored to be set for the second half of 2025. So far, it's expected that the phone features the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Next year, probably in the Fall, we could see the second iteration of this flagship chipset, so the OnePlus Open 2 will have a pretty short timespan to take advantage of the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

If you're wondering why we're so hyped about the OnePlus Open, just check our in-depth review:


The OnePlus Open comes with bright, large screens, a customizable and lightweight interface ideal for multitasking, capable cameras, solid performance with good thermal management, and reliable battery life with ultra-fast charging. Despite lacking a standout feature like an S Pen, it impresses with its simplicity and value.

The best thing is that it's a phone from 2023, so you could find it on a discount a save yourself some of that hard-earned money!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

