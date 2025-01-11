OnePlus Open 2 begins to take shape and it sounds like a winner

The picture above shows off the OnePlus Open which was released in October 2023. Image credit-PhoneArena







OnePlus Open 2, as we told you the other day, might not appear on your grocer's shelves until July 2025 according to a new rumor. The first-gen OnePlus book-style foldable was released in October 2023 which means that the current model is getting stale in a competitive foldables market. However, the foldable model that the OnePlus Open 2 is based on, the Oppo Find N5, might hit the marketplace earlier than expected which would give us a chance to check out the OnePlus Open 2 well before its introduction.





OnePlus is a subsidiary of Oppo and both firms are part of Chinese phone manufacturer BBK Electronics. The latter also produces phones using other brands that you might be familiar with such as vivo, Realme, and iQOO. Oppo and OnePlus have shared designs and features in the past so it isn't much of a surprise that the OnePlus Open 2 is based on an upcoming Oppo book-style foldable.





According to proficient leaker Digital Chat Station who put up a post on Chinese social-media platform Weibo, the Oppo Find N5 will feature a body made of titanium. Digital Chat Station also says that the body of the Find N5 is the thinnest in the world. If true, the upcoming Oppo model would replace the Honor Magic V3 which currently holds the title as the thinnest book-style foldable available. The Magic V3 is 9.2mm thin when folded and 4.35mm when unfolded.









So if Digital Chat Station's intel is right, we could see a very svelte foldable sequel from OnePlus with the OnePlus Open 2 . But there is more good news for the device and it comes from another source inside China, Smart Pikachu. The latter says that the Find N5 will have a Hasselblad triple camera setup with a periscope lens. Under the hood, you'll find the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite application processor.



The same source says that we will see a huge battery increase for the Oppo Find N5 with a capacity close to 6000mAh mentioned. That would compare to the 4805mAh cell that powers the Find N4 and the OnePlus Open . Other features such as satellite connectivity and wireless charging are mentioned by Smart Pikachu who also believes that the Find N5 could be announced next month.





