OnePlus Open 2 begins to take shape and it sounds like a winner

By
3comments
Android OnePlus
The book-style OnePlus Open is viewed propped up on a table.
The picture above shows off the OnePlus Open which was released in October 2023. Image credit-PhoneArena

The OnePlus Open 2, as we told you the other day, might not appear on your grocer's shelves until July 2025 according to a new rumor. The first-gen OnePlus book-style foldable was released in October 2023 which means that the current model is getting stale in a competitive foldables market. However, the foldable model that the OnePlus Open 2 is based on, the Oppo Find N5, might hit the marketplace earlier than expected which would give us a chance to check out the OnePlus Open 2 well before its introduction.

OnePlus is a subsidiary of Oppo and both firms are part of Chinese phone manufacturer BBK Electronics. The latter also produces phones using other brands that you might be familiar with such as vivo, Realme, and iQOO. Oppo and OnePlus have shared designs and features in the past so it isn't much of a surprise that the OnePlus Open 2 is based on an upcoming Oppo book-style foldable.

According to proficient leaker Digital Chat Station who put up a post on Chinese social-media platform Weibo, the Oppo Find N5 will feature a body made of titanium. Digital Chat Station also says that the body of the Find N5 is the thinnest in the world. If true, the upcoming Oppo model would replace the Honor Magic V3 which currently holds the title as the thinnest book-style foldable available. The Magic V3 is 9.2mm thin when folded and 4.35mm when unfolded.

Render of the OnePlus Open 2. | Image credit-Smartprix
Render of the OnePlus Open 2. | Image credit-Smartprix

So if Digital Chat Station's intel is right, we could see a very svelte foldable sequel from OnePlus with the OnePlus Open 2. But there is more good news for the device and it comes from another source inside China, Smart Pikachu. The latter says that the Find N5 will have a Hasselblad triple camera setup with a periscope lens. Under the hood, you'll find the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite application processor.

The same source says that we will see a huge battery increase for the Oppo Find N5 with a capacity close to 6000mAh mentioned. That would compare to the 4805mAh cell that powers the Find N4 and the OnePlus Open. Other features such as satellite connectivity and wireless charging are mentioned by Smart Pikachu who also believes that the Find N5 could be announced next month.

Remember, most of what we hear about the Oppo Find N5 could apply to the OnePlus Open 2 and as a result, the latter could present Samsung with the biggest challenge to the Galaxy Z Fold that the company has ever faced. Even if the OnePlus Open 2 is based on the Oppo Find N5, if there is one thing that OnePlus has learned it is that pumping up the specs on a phone certainly brings attention to it. Just look at the excitement surrounding the loaded OnePlus 13 which could end up the 2025 Android phone of the year.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

