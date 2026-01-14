Powerful Galaxy Z Fold 7 gets a tempting Amazon discount
It may be pricey, but this foldable device packs a serious punch.
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OnePlus Open 2 isn’t happening in 2026, foldable phone fans after serious power are left with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Is that really a bad thing? Not for me, especially since the premium Samsung phone is now $365 off at Amazon.With rumors suggesting the
The e-commerce giant’s ongoing sale brings the 256GB Blue Shadow colorway down under $1,635. Sure, this isn't the best discount I've ever come across, but it's the hottest one right now. For context, the handset is $350 off at Best Buy and Samsung. The official store’s trade-in deal also lets you save up to $1,000.
Beyond this improvement, the Android phone delivers more screen real estate with its main 8-inch screen. Both use LTPO technology for ultra-smooth scrolling and animations, plus they get exceptionally bright — just what you’d expect from a pricey foldable flagship.
Another upgrade comes on the camera front. With its 200MP main sensor on the rear (borrowed from the Galaxy S25 Ultra), this flagship captures exceptional photos in any setting. Be sure to check out our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review for camera samples and more valuable insights.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is undeniably expensive, but it delivers a lot on every front. And with seven years of software support, it’s an investment that truly pays off. If you’re tempted, I’d suggest checking out Amazon’s latest offer while it lasts.
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The e-commerce giant’s ongoing sale brings the 256GB Blue Shadow colorway down under $1,635. Sure, this isn't the best discount I've ever come across, but it's the hottest one right now. For context, the handset is $350 off at Best Buy and Samsung. The official store’s trade-in deal also lets you save up to $1,000.
With a hugely improved design and a larger 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover panel, the latest foldable device from Samsung is much easier to use without unfolding it. Previous options had a narrower design and cover display, which weren’t as comfortable to use for typing and other daily tasks.
Beyond this improvement, the Android phone delivers more screen real estate with its main 8-inch screen. Both use LTPO technology for ultra-smooth scrolling and animations, plus they get exceptionally bright — just what you’d expect from a pricey foldable flagship.
Unlike the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, this phone also delivers crushing potential for gaming, multitasking, and more. The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip under the hood provides a substantial performance boost over last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 6, ensuring everything runs perfectly.
Another upgrade comes on the camera front. With its 200MP main sensor on the rear (borrowed from the Galaxy S25 Ultra), this flagship captures exceptional photos in any setting. Be sure to check out our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review for camera samples and more valuable insights.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is undeniably expensive, but it delivers a lot on every front. And with seven years of software support, it’s an investment that truly pays off. If you’re tempted, I’d suggest checking out Amazon’s latest offer while it lasts.
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