YouTube Premium users get several new experimental features to try out

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
YouTube shortcut
YouTube is adding experimental features each month, but some of them aren’t available to everyone. Earlier today, YouTube announced a new set of experimental features coming to Premium users.

These new experiments and features promise to offer Premium users more options to enhance their watch experience. Besides rolling out new experimental features, YouTube also announced a Google One partnership and expanded the availability of one feature.

If you’re a Premium user, you can opt into multiple experimental features at once such as new audio enhancements, PiP for Shorts, Smart Downloads and more. Here is the full list of experimental features that are now available to YouTube Premium users:

  • High-quality audio: Premium members will experience new audio enhancements, enjoying high-quality 256kbps audio on music videos with more clarity and depth.
  • Picture-in-Picture for YouTube Shorts on iOS: Watch your favorite Shorts while browsing other apps or checking messages.
  • Smart Downloads for YouTube Shorts on iOS: You will have recommended Shorts selected and automatically downloaded for offline viewing.
  • “Jump ahead” on web: Previously available on mobile devices, you can now seamlessly skip ahead to the best parts of a video while browsing on web browsers.
  • Faster playback speeds on mobile: Soon, you will be able to fine-tune your viewing experience with expanded playback speed options up to 4x on mobile devices.

Video Thumbnail


As mentioned earlier, apart from adding several new experimental features, YouTube is now rolling out a new offer in the United States that allows Premium users to save on their plan when purchased with a Google One Premium plan or higher.

Unfortunately, the savings are quite low. For example, if you decide to pay for the lowest Google One Premium plan ($9.99 per month for 2 TB), you’ll save $2 per month on YouTube Premium.

Last but not least, YouTube is expanding the Ask Music feature to Android subscribers in the United Kingdom and Ireland. With Ask Music, YouTube users can describe the kind of music they want to listen to, and thanks to the new feature the app will be able to generate a personalized radio station populated with their favorite music.

Video Thumbnail


Also, YouTube’s conversational AI tool will expand to iOS. The assistive tool answers questions about the video you’re watching, suggests related content, and more, without interrupting the playback experience.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details

Latest News

Galaxy S25 series battery and charging explained
Galaxy S25 series battery and charging explained
One UI 7: The top 7 coolest new features launching with the Galaxy S25 and coming to the S24 soon
One UI 7: The top 7 coolest new features launching with the Galaxy S25 and coming to the S24 soon
Galaxy S25 camera: Everything that's new
Galaxy S25 camera: Everything that's new
Truecaller brings its spam blocking abilities to iPhone
Truecaller brings its spam blocking abilities to iPhone
Should you upgrade from an iPhone to a Galaxy S25?
Should you upgrade from an iPhone to a Galaxy S25?
Upgrading to the Galaxy S25: should you do it, if you own one of these Android flagships?
Upgrading to the Galaxy S25: should you do it, if you own one of these Android flagships?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless