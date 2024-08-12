Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
Google's Pixel 9 event – here's what to expect!
GOOGLE EVENT
Google's Pixel 9 event – here's what to expect!
Aug 13, Tue, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

YouTube Music starts rolling out a fun and shearable 'Personal radio' feature

By
0comments
YouTube Music starts rolling out a fun and shearable 'Personal radio' feature
YouTube Music will soon let you share your "personal radio" on your profile and channel page, in addition to top songs, artists, playlists, and music videos.

Back in April of 2023, YouTube Music added profiles that can be set to either public or private. Your profile page shows your four "top" stats, and it will reportedly soon share your "personal radio". You will also be able to share it via link, and you can add it to your library like any other playlist.


The playlist is described as being "Made for sharing. Based on their recent music and always updating". Google says the playlist will be refreshed daily.

The personal radio has not been rolled out completely yet, and it seems it's rolling out in stages. Once it's available for you, you can enable it by going to your profile in YouTube Music and then tapping on Settings. Under there, find "Privacy and location" and go to "Channel settings". There, you can toggle on "Enable public stats" or "Enable public personal radio".

I personally think this feature is fun to use, so I'd love to see a wide rollout of it soon. Although it doesn't really influence much of the experience on YouTube Music, it's a nice addition to a quite rich feature set.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever

Latest News

This incredible 16/512GB OnePlus 12 deal with gift will leave you amazed
This incredible 16/512GB OnePlus 12 deal with gift will leave you amazed
The fantastic Sony WH-1000XM4 are back at their Prime Day price on Amazon
The fantastic Sony WH-1000XM4 are back at their Prime Day price on Amazon
Best Buy neatly slashes the Motorola Razr+ (2024) price again with no strings attached
Best Buy neatly slashes the Motorola Razr+ (2024) price again with no strings attached
Lenovo's latest budget Tab K11 with LTE is now 21% off at the official store
Lenovo's latest budget Tab K11 with LTE is now 21% off at the official store
Apple Intelligence could be used to make the Journal app more useful
Apple Intelligence could be used to make the Journal app more useful
Elevate your workouts with the JBL Endurance Peak 3, now 20% off on Amazon
Elevate your workouts with the JBL Endurance Peak 3, now 20% off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless