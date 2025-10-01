Your votes suggest 42% of you are willing to give Exynos a chance on the Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Our poll indicates more than 40% of you are willing to give Exynos a chance with the Galaxy S26 Ultra

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 or Exynos 2600 for your Galaxy S26 Ultra? Only Snapdragon for me, thank you very much. I'm willing to give Exynos a try, but only after reviews. I don't care, Exynos 2600 will do the trick. Only Snapdragon for me, thank you very much. 49.33% I'm willing to give Exynos a try, but only after reviews. 41.5% I don't care, Exynos 2600 will do the trick. 9.17%

Samsung will be delighted to hear that.









Exynos vs Snapdragon: the Galaxy S situation

Exynos 2600 may have a chance

Galaxy S26 Ultra , will be one serious, badass chip. Let's see how things go! Leaked benchmarks of the Exynos 2600 show it scoring 3,309 in single-core and 11,256 in multi-core, which managed to surpass Apple's iPhone 16 Pro in multi-core. So I'm pretty hopeful that Samsung may have finally learned its lesson, and the Exynos, if it gets chosen for the, will be one serious, badass chip. Let's see how things go!







