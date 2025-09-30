Your Pixel Watch might soon tell you something your doctor would want to know
Google is recruiting volunteers for blood pressure detection research that could advance Pixel Watch health features.
Looks like Google wants the Pixel Watch to do more than just fitness and sleep tracking. The company is working on a new Fitbit Hypertension Study, aimed at using the watch to help identify signs of high blood pressure.
According to a new report, version 4.53 of Fitbit for Android shows that Google is planning a research program aimed at advancing blood pressure screening on the Pixel Watch. The idea is to gather data from volunteers who opt in, starting with a short questionnaire.
Pixel Watch could soon help detect high blood pressure
Those who are chosen will have their watch collect sensor data during everyday use. Google does warn, though, that participating might cause a hit on battery life.
Some participants will also be randomly selected to wear a dedicated blood pressure monitor for 24 hours. If you’re picked, you’ll need to return the device afterward, but you’ll also get $50 compensation for your time.
If Google pulls this off, it could be a pretty big deal. Hypertension screening isn’t exactly common on Wear OS. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch can measure blood pressure, but it requires a separate device for initial calibration, which makes the process less convenient.
So, while others have taken steps, a fully integrated approach on the Pixel Watch could really stand out.
Wearables have been around long enough now that people expect more from them. And honestly, outside of health tracking, smartwatches don’t add a ton that your phone can’t already do. And when it comes to monitoring things like blood pressure, the wrist is the perfect place.
If Google manages to make this happen, the Pixel Watch could become one of the most useful Wear OS devices out there – not just another smartwatch, but a real health companion on your wrist.
A big deal for wearables
Pixel Watch 4 was unveiled last month and will launch on October 9. | Image credit – Google
Apple has also joined the mix with hypertension notifications in watchOS 26 for Apple Watch Series 9, 10, and 11. While it doesn’t give exact readings, it does flag potential hypertension patterns over a 30-day period.
Health could be the Pixel Watch’s real future
