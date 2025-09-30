Your Pixel Watch might soon tell you something your doctor would want to know

A big deal for wearables





Would built-in blood pressure screening make you more likely to buy a Pixel Watch? Yes, that would be a game changer. Maybe, if reviews prove it works. No, I don’t need that. Yes, that would be a game changer. 33.33% Maybe, if reviews prove it works. 66.67% No, I don’t need that. 0%

Health could be the Pixel Watch’s real future



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!



Recommended Stories

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!