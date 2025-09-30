Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Your Pixel Watch might soon tell you something your doctor would want to know

Google is recruiting volunteers for blood pressure detection research that could advance Pixel Watch health features.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Google Wearables Google Pixel
A photo of a person wearing the Pixel Watch 3 on their hand.
Looks like Google wants the Pixel Watch to do more than just fitness and sleep tracking. The company is working on a new Fitbit Hypertension Study, aimed at using the watch to help identify signs of high blood pressure.

Pixel Watch could soon help detect high blood pressure


According to a new report, version 4.53 of Fitbit for Android shows that Google is planning a research program aimed at advancing blood pressure screening on the Pixel Watch. The idea is to gather data from volunteers who opt in, starting with a short questionnaire.

Those who are chosen will have their watch collect sensor data during everyday use. Google does warn, though, that participating might cause a hit on battery life.

Some participants will also be randomly selected to wear a dedicated blood pressure monitor for 24 hours. If you’re picked, you’ll need to return the device afterward, but you’ll also get $50 compensation for your time.

So, for now, don’t expect to see this feature live on your Pixel Watch just yet. It’s still early, but the study at least shows that Google is actively working toward it.

A big deal for wearables



If Google pulls this off, it could be a pretty big deal. Hypertension screening isn’t exactly common on Wear OS. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch can measure blood pressure, but it requires a separate device for initial calibration, which makes the process less convenient.

Apple has also joined the mix with hypertension notifications in watchOS 26 for Apple Watch Series 9, 10, and 11. While it doesn’t give exact readings, it does flag potential hypertension patterns over a 30-day period.

So, while others have taken steps, a fully integrated approach on the Pixel Watch could really stand out.

Would built-in blood pressure screening make you more likely to buy a Pixel Watch?

Vote View Result

Health could be the Pixel Watch’s real future


Wearables have been around long enough now that people expect more from them. And honestly, outside of health tracking, smartwatches don’t add a ton that your phone can’t already do. And when it comes to monitoring things like blood pressure, the wrist is the perfect place.

If Google manages to make this happen, the Pixel Watch could become one of the most useful Wear OS devices out there – not just another smartwatch, but a real health companion on your wrist.

Your Pixel Watch might soon tell you something your doctor would want to know

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

Recommended Stories

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Telegram founder allegedly offered an easier time in court in exchange for censorship

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Galaxy Ring gets stuck to its owner’s finger because of a swollen battery

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Motorola teases a new thin smartphone for an October release, but there’s a catch

by Ilia Temelkov • 4
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free today
T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free today
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too

Latest News

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless