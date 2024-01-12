New Samsung Galaxy Watch update expands ECG and blood pressure monitoring to more countries
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 series are currently receiving a minor update that includes the Samsung Health Monitor App. This update brings the highly anticipated ECG and Blood Pressure measurement features to more countries, with India being one of them.
The Blood Pressure and/or ECG app is now accessible in countries where it has received the necessary regulatory clearance or approval, as listed by Samsung here. The list of countries where the ECG feature is available is as follows:
This update is the second patch for December 2023, coming in at roughly 12 MB, and introduces the Samsung Health Monitor app — a powerful addition to the Samsung Health app. As reported by Android Sage, with this update users can now enjoy the convenience of ECG and Blood Pressure measurement right at their fingertips.
Note though, that in certain countries, the ECG and Blood Pressure hardware found in the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 series devices is currently disabled due to various health-related regulations and approvals. Samsung has recently obtained approval in India and several other countries.
The Blood Pressure and/or ECG app is now accessible in countries where it has received the necessary regulatory clearance or approval, as listed by Samsung here. The list of countries where the ECG feature is available is as follows:
- Available with Galaxy Watch Active 2, Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Watch4 and later released models (excl. Galaxy Fit): Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Honduras, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Israel, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Mayotte, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Norfolk Island, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Réunion, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, UK, Ukraine, UAE, Venezuela and Vietnam.
- Available with Galaxy Watch4 and later released models (excl. Galaxy Fit): Macau, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Philippines, Thailand.
Image Credit: AndroidSage
You can easily download the Samsung Health Monitor app on your Galaxy smartphone with Android 9.0 or above from the Galaxy App Store. This update includes firmware build HWL1 and is available OTA (over-the-air) for the Galaxy Watch 4 (BT) (LTE) (Classic), Galaxy Watch 5, and Watch 5 Pro. It also includes the December 2023 security patch and introduces the One UI 5 Watch OS.
Things that are NOT allowed: