Your monthly streaming bill could finally be dropping soon





What might be changing



YouTube TV is easily one of the smoothest live TV experiences out there, but let's be real—the price has gotten out of hand. What started as a steal at $35 a month back in 2017 has ballooned to a wallet-draining $83 for the base plan. If you’ve been feeling the pinch, a recent report indicates that the platform might finally introduce lower-cost "skinny bundles" as early as next year.



Why this matters



The streaming landscape is becoming very confusing, looking more like the cable bundles we all tried to escape. Competitors like Sling TV figured this out ages ago. Sling has long offered its split "Orange" and "Blue" packages, allowing users to prioritize sports and family content (Orange) or news and entertainment (Blue) for roughly half the price of YouTube TV. By refusing to unbundle, Google has essentially been telling budget-conscious cord-cutters to go elsewhere.



Finally making sense



Honestly, if the rumors turn out to be true, it’s about time. I’ve always loved YouTube TV’s unlimited DVR and interface, but paying over eighty bucks just to watch a few games feels like highway robbery. If they can offer a sports-centric tier that cuts out the fluff, I think a lot of churned subscribers would come running back.



