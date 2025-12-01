Free Motorola Edge 2024, 2-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:

Your monthly streaming bill could finally be dropping soon

A major player might be rethinking its pricey strategy.

2comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apps Google
YouTube TV UI
If you’ve been hanging onto your YouTube TV subscription despite the rising costs, relief might finally be on the way. A new report suggests that Google is looking to break up its massive channel lineup into smaller, more affordable packages.

What might be changing


YouTube TV is easily one of the smoothest live TV experiences out there, but let's be real—the price has gotten out of hand. What started as a steal at $35 a month back in 2017 has ballooned to a wallet-draining $83 for the base plan. If you’ve been feeling the pinch, a recent report indicates that the platform might finally introduce lower-cost "skinny bundles" as early as next year.

Currently, the service forces you into a "take it or leave it" situation with a single plan offering over 100 channels. The rumors point to a shift where you could pick specific genres. The most exciting rumor? A dedicated sports package. Imagine snagging just the essentials like NBC Sports, Fox Sports, and ESPN without paying for a mountain of reality TV channels you never touch. It’s the kind of flexibility users have been begging for.

Why this matters


The streaming landscape is becoming very confusing, looking more like the cable bundles we all tried to escape. Competitors like Sling TV figured this out ages ago. Sling has long offered its split "Orange" and "Blue" packages, allowing users to prioritize sports and family content (Orange) or news and entertainment (Blue) for roughly half the price of YouTube TV. By refusing to unbundle, Google has essentially been telling budget-conscious cord-cutters to go elsewhere.

This move is important because it signals that the $80+ price point is hitting a ceiling. People are tired of subsidizing content they don't watch. If Google actually pulls this off, it puts them in direct competition not just with cable, but with the cheaper, flexible streaming options that have been eating their lunch. It’s a necessary evolution if they want to keep growing in a market where subscription fatigue is very real.

Recommended For You

Would you go back to YouTube TV if they offered smaller, cheaper, packages including a sports-centered one?

Vote View Result

Finally making sense


Honestly, if the rumors turn out to be true, it’s about time. I’ve always loved YouTube TV’s unlimited DVR and interface, but paying over eighty bucks just to watch a few games feels like highway robbery. If they can offer a sports-centric tier that cuts out the fluff, I think a lot of churned subscribers would come running back.

However, I’m keeping my expectations in check. Networks are notorious for forcing providers to bundle unpopular channels with the hits, so seeing how Google navigates those contracts will be interesting. Would I buy a stripped-down package? In a heartbeat. But until we see official pricing, take this report with a grain of salt. It sounds great, but we’ll believe it when we see the "subscribe" button.

Travel Easy with Nomad eSIM – 25% Off

25% off eSIM data-only plans & global coverage - enter code IPHONE25, sign up required
Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
COMMENTS (2)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 11

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 16

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 11
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully

Latest News

Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless