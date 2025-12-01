The end is officially here for a once popular, but controversial, app





The end of the road for Panels



Do you remember when MKBHD launched that wallpaper app and the internet kind of lost its collective mind over the pricing? Well, the saga is officially coming to a close. Marques Brownlee and the team behind "Panels" have announced they are pulling the plug.





According to a new official post , the app simply wasn't sustainable in the long run and failed to hit the vision the team was aiming for, despite reaching the top of the charts on both the Google Play Store and App Store.





Refund details

For those of you who did subscribe, you aren't being left entirely in the lurch. The team plans to initiate a refund process for annual subscribers. Interestingly, the report notes this process begins on December 31, 2025, covering the remainder of any subscription period after that date.

In the meantime, any wallpapers you already purchased won't just vanish; they will remain available for download until the shutdown is fully complete.





Why this matters and where to go now



Honestly, the writing was kind of on the wall for this one. While the wallpapers were undeniably pretty, the subscription model for static images is a tough sell.





If you are looking for a replacement, there are many wallpaper apps available to choose from right now, both in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. That said, I personally use "Backdrops" as it has been the gold standard on Android for years. This is not a PhoneArena recommendation, but rather, my own personal preference. It is also now available on iOS as well.



However, there is a silver lining here for those who enjoyed using Panels. The team is reportedly open-sourcing the app's code. This is a classy move that could allow independent developers to pick up the framework and build something new, hopefully with a business model that makes a bit more sense.



Do you have an active membership to "Panels" that you expect a refund for?





A lesson in value



I’m glad the Panels team is doing the right thing by open-sourcing the code and offering refunds, however, I can't say I'll miss the app itself. It’s a solid reminder that just because a name is big, doesn't mean the product is a guaranteed hit.

