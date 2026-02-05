Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

You can see every Pixel 10a color thanks to leaked renders

That's how every Pixel 10a color looks.

Google Google Pixel
Promotional image of the Google Pixel 10a
After months of speculation, Google finally confirmed that it will launch the upcoming Pixel 10a later this month. In its teaser, the company demonstrated only one of the phone’s colors, but now we can take a look at all available options thanks to newly leaked renders.

All Pixel 10a colors leak


Google will launch the Pixel 10a in four colors, according to leaked renders, which Android Headlines says are the official marketing assets for the device. The device appears in a light gray with green tint, dark gray, purplish blue, and a vibrant mix of red and pink.

The official names of the colors have leaked before, and are likely the following

  • Fog
  • Obsidian
  • Lavender
  • Berry

The Berry options has already been leaked before, though it looks a little brighter in the new images. Google’s teaser showed the Lavender version, and featured a background that referred to the Berry color.

Very few surprises


Leaked renders of the Pixel 10a in all rumored colors. | Images source – Android Headlines

Google will announce all the details about the Pixel 10a on February 18, but rumor has it that it won’t be very different from the Pixel 9a. The device will reportedly feature a Tensor G4 chipset with a higher clock speed, the same camera hardware as last year, and an identical 5,100 mAh battery. On the bright side, the Pixel 10a may be a little cheaper than its predecessor, at least in Europe.

Other rumors claim that Apple may give Google just a day to enjoy everyone’s attention before launching the iPhone 17e on February 19. Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 in the coming weeks, probably before the Galaxy S26 premiere, which is expected on February 25.

Thanks for the colors, Google


In my anecdotal experience, too many people buy phones in boring colors because they don’t have much of a choice. While Pixels are far from the most popular phones out there, I’m glad that Google is giving us more options.

