Sony just confirmed the launch of its new premium earbuds

A new teaser video all but confirms the Sony WF-1000XM6 are coming with a redesign.

February is shaping up as a very busy month full of exciting tech premieres. After Google’s announcement of the Pixel 10a launch and the rumors of the imminent premieres of the iPhone 17e and Galaxy S26 lineup, it’s Sony’s turn to ask for our attention. It’s not about a phone, though, as we’re getting a new pair of earbuds.

Sony confirms the WF-1000XM6 is coming on February 12


Sony just confirmed that it’ll release new earbuds on February 12. While the company doesn’t explicitly mention anything specific about the upcoming product launch, besides the time, it is clearly talking about the long-awaited WF-1000XM6 earbuds.

In a rather cryptic YouTube short, Sony says that the “next generation of earbuds” is coming soon. The little peek at the design clearly matches the images of the WF-1000XM6 that leaked recently. The official announcement is scheduled for next Thursday at 8am PT/11am ET.

A significant upgrade



Leaked images of the Sony WF-1000XM6. | Image credit – The Walkman Blog

While the recent leak of the WF-1000XM6 didn’t include many details about the specs of the earbuds, it revealed a significant redesign. The buds will have a new pill-shaped design, which will replace the circular approach Sony had with the WF-1000XM5. The charging case will also have a new design, with pronounced edges and a flat top and bottom.

Sony is also likely to improve the active noise cancellation (ANC) and the transparent mode of the new buds. That’s suggested by the inclusion of an extra microphone grille, bringing the total number of microphones to four per bud. There’s also a chance the WF-1000XM6 will launch in three color options, though only two of them have leaked.

The WF-1000XM6 are expected to launch at $329.99 in the US and €299.99 in Europe. That’s pricier than both the AirPods Pro 3 and the expected price of the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

The devil’s in the details


Sony already has a great reputation in the headphones market, but if it wants to really challenge Apple and Samsung, it needs some special features for the WF-1000XM6. I don’t think pure audio and ANC quality are enough in a world of spatial audio, real-time translation, and heart rate sensors inside the earbuds. However, I’m excited to see what Sony has in store.

