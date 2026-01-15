There may finally be a reason to consider the Pixel 10a—and no, it's not the specs
Can pricing turn out to be the X factor of the Pixel 10a?
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The Google Pixel 10a is reportedly launching earlier than expected and at a price cheaper than its predecessor.
Cheaper than expected
In August last year, Google released four variants in the Pixel 10 series—the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The mid-range model in this series, the Pixel 10a, had been expected to launch in March this year, which is the month the Pixel 9a was released. However, a reliable leaker, Roland Quandt, recently claimed the device will launch in mid-February.
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Now, another tipster, Arsène Lupin, has shared the exact launch date for the Google Pixel 10a: February 17. If true, this would be over a month earlier than March 19, when its predecessor launched globally. In addition to revealing the exact release date, Lupin also shed light on the European pricing for the upcoming device.
Retailer listings suggest the Google Pixel 10a could launch on Feb 17, 2026.— Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) January 13, 2026
• 128 GB: ~€500
Colors: Obsidian, Berry, Lavender, Fog
• 256 GB: ~€600
Color: Obsidian
• Official cases: ~€20
Colors match phone lineup
The 128 GB variant of the Pixel 10a will reportedly cost €500, while the 256 GB variant will be priced at €600. The official color-matching cases for these phones will begin at €20. Although there is no official confirmation, if the claims turn out to be accurate, then it means that the device will be €50 cheaper than the Pixel 9a. For reference, the Pixel 9a 128 GB storage option launched at €549, while the 256 GB variant was priced at €649.
While direct price conversions don't often reflect the most accurate pricing, subtracting $50 from the Pixel 9a US launch price indicates that the Pixel 10a 128 GB option could cost around $450, with the 256 GB option likely priced at around $550.
Interestingly, the leaker also claims that the 256 GB variant will be available only in the Obsidian color option, but the 128 GB variant will come in all four color options—Obsidian, Berry, Lavender, and Fog.
Do you see any reason to buy the Pixel 10a?
Yes, I might consider it because of its cheaper pricing.
54.69%
No, a cheaper price can't compensate for almost no upgrades.
45.31%
Same, same, but different
Official looking render of Pixel 10a. | Image Credit - Android Headlines
Most early reports suggest that the Pixel 9a will be very similar to the Pixel 10a. An official-looking render of the device recently leaked online, shedding light on the fact that it will look almost identical to last year's model. The processor is also likely to be only a souped-up version of the same Tensor G4 chipset found in the Pixel 9a.
Considering all these expected minimal upgrades, cheaper pricing is the only thing that could make users consider buying the Pixel 10a. Otherwise, I don't see the upcoming mid-range device performing well in the market unless Google surprises us all by adding features no one expected. A cheaper Pixel 10a becomes even more important considering that its direct rival, the iPhone 17e, is rumored to get some noticeable upgrades over its predecessor, like a faster chipset, thinner bezels, Dynamic Island, and more.
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