There may finally be a reason to consider the Pixel 10a—and no, it's not the specs

Cheaper than expected





Pixel 10

Pixel 10

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Now, another tipster, Arsène Lupin, has shared the exact launch date for the Google Pixel 10a: February 17. If true, this would be over a month earlier than March 19, when its predecessor launched globally. In addition to revealing the exact release date, Lupin also shed light on the European pricing for the upcoming device.





Retailer listings suggest the Google Pixel 10a could launch on Feb 17, 2026.



• 128 GB: ~€500

Colors: Obsidian, Berry, Lavender, Fog

• 256 GB: ~€600

Color: Obsidian



• Official cases: ~€20

Colors match phone lineup — Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) January 13, 2026





Pixel 9a . For reference, the Pixel 9a 128 GB storage option launched at €549, while the 256 GB variant was priced at €649.



Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy The 128 GB variant of the Pixel 10a will reportedly cost €500, while the 256 GB variant will be priced at €600. The official color-matching cases for these phones will begin at €20. Although there is no official confirmation, if the claims turn out to be accurate, then it means that the device will be €50 cheaper than the. For reference, the128 GB storage option launched at €549, while the 256 GB variant was priced at €649.

While direct price conversions don't often reflect the most accurate pricing, subtracting $50 from the Pixel 9a US launch price indicates that the Pixel 10a 128 GB option could cost around $450, with the 256 GB option likely priced at around $550.





Interestingly, the leaker also claims that the 256 GB variant will be available only in the Obsidian color option, but the 128 GB variant will come in all four color options—Obsidian, Berry, Lavender, and Fog.





Do you see any reason to buy the Pixel 10a? Yes, I might consider it because of its cheaper pricing. 54.69% No, a cheaper price can't compensate for almost no upgrades. 45.31% Vote 64 Votes

Same, same, but different



Most early reports suggest that the Pixel 9a will be very similar to the Pixel 10a. An Pixel 9a .



Most early reports suggest that thewill be very similar to the Pixel 10a. An official-looking render of the device recently leaked online, shedding light on the fact that it will look almost identical to last year's model. The processor is also likely to be only a souped-up version of the same Tensor G4 chipset found in the

Considering all these expected minimal upgrades, cheaper pricing is the only thing that could make users consider buying the Pixel 10a. Otherwise, I don't see the upcoming mid-range device performing well in the market unless Google surprises us all by adding features no one expected. A cheaper Pixel 10a becomes even more important considering that its direct rival, the iPhone 17e , is rumored to get some noticeable upgrades over its predecessor, like a faster chipset, thinner bezels, Dynamic Island, and more.