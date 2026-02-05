Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Apple may have a surprisingly overpowered MacBook coming very soon

The iOS 26.3 release candidate mentions a few surprises Apple may soon launch.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Processors Laptops
A promotional image of a MacBook Pro with M5 processor.
Ever since Apple ditched Intel and started using its M-series chips for all Macs and MacBooks, laptops have been different. Overnight, full-day battery and desktop-like performance turned from a dream for most laptops to something almost every MacBook could provide. Apparently that’s not enough, and Apple may go even a step further.

Apple may launch an M5 Ultra-powered MacBook in mere weeks


Apple is expected to launch M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro laptops along with macOS 26.3 later this month or in early March. However, MacRumors reports that the iOS 26.3 Release Candidate includes code that references the M5 Pro and M5 Ultra chips. Is Apple about to launch the first MacBook Pro with an Ultra processor ever?

That’s just speculation, as the references don’t explicitly mention the commercial names of the upcoming chips. Instead, there’s information about the model numbers and platform names of the chips. The code mentions the H17C and H17D platform names, which refer to the M5 family. The base M5 is marked as H17G, while the letters C and D usually refer to Max and Ultra chips. What’s missing is the letter S, which is typically used for Pro chips.

Recommended For You

Something new is coming, for sure



One reason for the mixed platform names could be a change in Apple’s coding system. If that’s not the case, the company is apparently testing a Mac with an M5 Ultra chip. 

The last Ultra-powered Mac Studio launched in March 2024, but instead of an M4 Ultra, it came with an M3 Ultra chip. Of course, the mentioned chip could end up in a new Mac Studio, but we haven’t heard any rumors about such a launch.

Would you buy an M5 Ultra MacBook Pro?


Of course, there’s a chance that Apple left the M5 Pro reference out of the iOS 26.3 Release Candidate and will add it with the final release of the software. 

Hoping for the best


I can hardly invent an excuse to update to an M5-powered MacBook, and I rarely do anything challenging enough to need even an M5 Max laptop. Regardless of that, I’m just a tech-obsessed person who’d love to have a truly maxed-out M5 Ultra laptop and see how fast it could go. That’s why I hope this is more than just a speculation.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade

Latest News

The Galaxy Wide Fold to take on the iPhone Fold globally
The Galaxy Wide Fold to take on the iPhone Fold globally
Verizon is the best US carrier in your view, but T-Mobile is a close second (and AT&T a very distant third)
Verizon is the best US carrier in your view, but T-Mobile is a close second (and AT&T a very distant third)
Android Auto bug makes your car icon disappear from Google Maps
Android Auto bug makes your car icon disappear from Google Maps
Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals
Amazon and Samsung are clearing shelves with generous Galaxy S25 deals
This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series
This AI upgrade alone could be a good enough reason to move to the S26 series
Xiaomi's groundbreaking modular camera system tipped to enter mass production
Xiaomi's groundbreaking modular camera system tipped to enter mass production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless