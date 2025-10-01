You can now edit like a pro on iPhone – Premiere is finally here

Adobe Premiere now available on iPhone

The app supports 4K HDR, unlimited tracks, and automatic captions. On top of that, stylized subtitles are also available. All of the features are designed for quick and efficient editing of videos on mobile.





On top of all the nice capabilities that Premiere on iPhone adds, the software also integrates with Adobe Firefly. This allows you to create stickers, images, and other video assets using licensed models.

Will you use Adobe Premiere on iPhone? Yes, I’ve been waiting for this Maybe, but only for quick edits No, I prefer editing on desktop I’ll stick with other mobile editors Yes, I’ve been waiting for this 100% Maybe, but only for quick edits 0% No, I prefer editing on desktop 0% I’ll stick with other mobile editors 0%

Free for download, no ads, available now

Great news for fans of mobile video editing

Of course, some people won't like editing a huge video project on an iPhone. But for others who would like a quick edit or two on the go, the Premiere app being available for the iPhone is great news. And yep, I'm one of the people who's heading to the App Store right now.







"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!



Recommended Stories

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer