You can now edit like a pro on iPhone – Premiere is finally here

Adobe Premiere now available on iPhone
Adobe Premiere on iPhone sports a mobile-first approach, and its tools are adapted from the desktop version. The editing software lets you trim, layer, and fine-tune edits with frame precision on your phone.
The app supports 4K HDR, unlimited tracks, and automatic captions. On top of that, stylized subtitles are also available. All of the features are designed for quick and efficient editing of videos on mobile.
Image Credit - PhoneArena
But that's not all. You can also begin a project on iPhone and export it directly to TikTok, YouTube, Shorts, or Instagram. Files can also be sent to Premiere Pro.
You can also use automatic resizing, which adapts videos for multiple platforms, ensuring the subject stays centered.
On top of all the nice capabilities that Premiere on iPhone adds, the software also integrates with Adobe Firefly. This allows you to create stickers, images, and other video assets using licensed models.
Free for download, no ads, available now
Premiere for iPhone is free to use with no ads, and is available for download now on the App Store. Of course, some of the features it offers, including storage options and the generative AI highlight feature, will require you to pay for a subscription.
The app is also available for iPad despite being targeted for iPhone users. You need to have at least iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 to use the app. Curiously enough, you can also use it on the Vision Pro, Apple's mixed-reality headset.
Great news for fans of mobile video editing
Of course, some people won't like editing a huge video project on an iPhone. But for others who would like a quick edit or two on the go, the Premiere app being available for the iPhone is great news. And yep, I'm one of the people who's heading to the App Store right now.
