Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

You can now edit like a pro on iPhone – Premiere is finally here

Adobe just dropped its powerful video editor on iPhone, and while it’s free to use, some AI-powered extras will cost you.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Apps iPhone
You can now edit like a pro on iPhone – Premiere is finally here
One of the world's most popular video-editing programs is now launching for iPhone, offering mobile-first editing with free pro tools and paid AI features.

Adobe Premiere now available on iPhone 


Adobe Premiere on iPhone sports a mobile-first approach, and its tools are adapted from the desktop version. The editing software lets you trim, layer, and fine-tune edits with frame precision on your phone. 

The app supports 4K HDR, unlimited tracks, and automatic captions. On top of that, stylized subtitles are also available. All of the features are designed for quick and efficient editing of videos on mobile. 


But that's not all. You can also begin a project on iPhone and export it directly to TikTok, YouTube, Shorts, or Instagram. Files can also be sent to Premiere Pro. 

You can also use automatic resizing, which adapts videos for multiple platforms, ensuring the subject stays centered. 

On top of all the nice capabilities that Premiere on iPhone adds, the software also integrates with Adobe Firefly. This allows you to create stickers, images, and other video assets using licensed models. 

Will you use Adobe Premiere on iPhone?

Vote View Result

Free for download, no ads, available now


Premiere for iPhone is free to use with no ads, and is available for download now on the App Store. Of course, some of the features it offers, including storage options and the generative AI highlight feature, will require you to pay for a subscription. 

The app is also available for iPad despite being targeted for iPhone users. You need to have at least iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 to use the app. Curiously enough, you can also use it on the Vision Pro, Apple's mixed-reality headset. 

Great news for fans of mobile video editing 


Of course, some people won't like editing a huge video project on an iPhone. But for others who would like a quick edit or two on the go, the Premiere app being available for the iPhone is great news. And yep, I'm one of the people who's heading to the App Store right now. 

You can now edit like a pro on iPhone – Premiere is finally here

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

Recommended Stories

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Your votes suggest 42% of you are willing to give Exynos a chance on the Galaxy S26 Ultra

by Iskra Petrova • 1

iPhone 17 Pro may have problems with T-Mobile, despite iOS update to fix cellular issues

by Abdullah Asim • 1

The FCC just leaked Apple's next MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models

by Iskra Petrova • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free [UPDATED]
T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free [UPDATED]
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives
Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives
T-Mobile may soon operate very differently
T-Mobile may soon operate very differently
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality

Latest News

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless