You're about to see Trump Mobile's new T1 phone, but its identity crisis could be a problem
Trump Mobile's new photo doesn't match the first T1 design.
You've probably heard that President Trump is about to have a phone and a carrier with his name on it. If not, here's the scoop: the Trump 1 (T1) phone is expected to launch this month, and it will run on Trump Mobile, the carrier licensing the president's name.
And recently, Trump Mobile shared a new image of the T1 phone – but it raises a lot of questions. First off: what is this phone? The one that's still up for pre-order on the website looks completely different. Second: is this just a Galaxy S25 Ultra dressed up? And third: haven't we seen similar moves before?
This whole situation starts to feel like the golden Escobar foldable scam, which was recently finally put to rest. Back then, a company named after the Colombian drug kingpin slapped gold foil on a $2,000 Galaxy Fold and sold it as the Escobar Fold.
The social media post says, "the wait is almost over!" which lines up with the expected August launch. But the first T1 design looked very different – more like an iPhone with a square camera island on the left housing three cameras. The latest image, however, shows a phone that looks a lot like a Galaxy Ultra.
The wait is almost over!— Trump Mobile (@TrumpMobile) August 19, 2025
The T1 Phone is powerful, sleek, and built with the features you need most.
Preorder today & be among the first to experience it.
https://t.co/TjGv5Gz4AApic.twitter.com/DM8eGim1NS
So what will the T1 really look like? That's anyone's guess. Trump Mobile hasn't updated its main website to match this new design – it still shows the older iPhone-style T1.
For now, these two options appear as the T1 phone and they are quite different. | Image credit – Trump Mobile
Here's another issue: if this is really a Galaxy S25 Ultra under a case, it wouldn't be made in the US, which is supposed to be one of the T1's main selling points. iFixit even notes that the T1 looks very similar to a Spigen case for the S25 Ultra. That suggests it might not even be a "new" phone, just a phone with a case on it.
Galaxy S25 Ultra with a Spigen case. | Image credit – Spiegen
And think about this: the T1 is listed at $499. If it really is a Galaxy S25 Ultra for that price, that would be a steal. But honestly, I doubt that is the case. The image itself looks like a bad Photoshop experiment, possibly using the wrong phone entirely. And if it's not a mistake, we run into an even bigger problem.
People pre-ordered but never got the phone. Instead, they received a "Certificate of Ownership," a promo book, or some random junk just so the company could provide a tracking number. Refunds? The company would just point to that mailing receipt as "proof" to deny requests.
Hopefully, the T1 won't go down the same path and is genuinely real, made in the US and ready to launch this month. But when it comes to how it will actually look, that's still completely up in the air.
