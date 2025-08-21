You're about to see Trump Mobile's new T1 phone, but its identity crisis could be a problem





So what will the T1 really look like? That's anyone's guess. Trump Mobile hasn't updated its main website to match this new design – it still shows the older iPhone-style T1.



So what will the T1 really look like? That's anyone's guess. Trump Mobile hasn't updated its main website to match this new design – it still shows the older iPhone-style T1.

For now, these two options appear as the T1 phone and they are quite different. | Image credit – Trump Mobile

Here's another issue: if this is really a Galaxy S25 Ultra under a case, it wouldn't be made in the US, which is supposed to be one of the T1's main selling points. iFixit even notes that the T1 looks very similar to a Spigen case for the S25 Ultra. That suggests it might not even be a "new" phone, just a phone with a case on it.





Galaxy S25 Ultra with a Spigen case. | Image credit – Spiegen



And think about this: the T1 is listed at $499. If it really is a Galaxy S25 Ultra for that price, that would be a steal. But honestly, I doubt that is the case. The image itself looks like a bad Photoshop experiment, possibly using the wrong phone entirely. And if it's not a mistake, we run into an even bigger problem.



This whole situation starts to feel like the golden Escobar foldable scam, which was recently finally put to rest. Back then, a company named after the Colombian drug kingpin slapped gold foil on a $2,000 Galaxy Fold and sold it as the Escobar Fold.



People pre-ordered but never got the phone. Instead, they received a "Certificate of Ownership," a promo book, or some random junk just so the company could provide a tracking number. Refunds? The company would just point to that mailing receipt as "proof" to deny requests.



Hopefully, the T1 won't go down the same path and is genuinely real, made in the US and ready to launch this month. But when it comes to how it will actually look, that's still completely up in the air.





