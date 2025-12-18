Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Xiaomi 17 Ultra officially teased as a "co-creation" model with Leica, expect it in seven days

Xiaomi announced that it has deepened its collaboration with the legendary maker of high-end cameras.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Camera Xiaomi
A man holding a phone.
The Xiaomi 17 Ultra's predecessor. | Image by PhoneArena

Ask any mobile photography-obsessed user what they anticipate next, and Christmas festivities probably won't be at the top of the list – it'll be the upcoming Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

The high-end camera phone by Xiaomi is now officially teased by the company's Weibo account: it's expected to arrive "next week", with no exact date mentioned. A late December announcement was previously rumored, too. Now it's clear that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra won't be unveiled around New Year's Eve, but rather around Christmas. So, we're eyeing a possible premiere on December 26 at the latest.

Recommended For You

The Leica collaboration deepens


A man on a desk.
Image by Xiaomi account on Weibo

In another social media post, Xiaomi highlights that the company has deepened their collaboration with the world's best-known premium camera maker: Leica.

The machine-translated post reads that Xiaomi Group and Leica Camera AG announced an upgrade to their global imaging strategic partnership. Building on their highly successful joint R&D foundation, the two sides have introduced a new strategic co-creation model.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be the first flagship product created under this new collaboration model.

The phone represents a deeper and more multi-layered partnership between the two companies, Xiaomi says. It aims to break through traditional thinking and usage scenarios in mobile imaging by co-creating products from the very source.

Recommended For You

The collaboration integrates Leica's professional optical expertise, aesthetic philosophy, and interaction concepts derived from its camera-making heritage, fundamentally reshaping the mobile imaging experience, the post reads on.

Which camera on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra excites you the most?
The main!
53.7%
The new telephoto.
40.74%
The ultra-wide.
3.7%
The selfie...
1.85%
54 Votes

Another industry-first


Xiaomi and Leica have jointly developed "a new-generation optical system solution" of landmark significance and, for the first time, introduced a Leica APO-certified telephoto lens designed specifically for mobile imaging.

APO stands for apochromatically corrected, which is a specialized lens design used to make photos look clearer. In standard lenses, different colors of light focus at slightly different spots, which can cause blurry, colored outlines known as color fringing. APO lenses use special glass to force all colors of light to land on the exact same focal point. This results in much sharper images with perfectly clean edges, which is especially important for long-distance zoom shots.

The newly developed main camera would feature a massive 1-inch sensor. This, paired with the Leica APO telephoto lens, should deliver outstanding results. Although, as always, we'll perform our own in-house, in-depth PhoneArena tests and we'll let you know about the result.

I personally expect the Xiaomi 17 Ultra to excel in both day and night photography with purity, detail accuracy and high dynamic range.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Samsung forced to compensate some Galaxy S22 owners after throttling the flagship line in secret
Samsung forced to compensate some Galaxy S22 owners after throttling the flagship line in secret
Sorry Google, but Messages still has a long way to go to become the Android texting king
Sorry Google, but Messages still has a long way to go to become the Android texting king

Latest News

Amazon Spring Sale in 2026 phone deals: save up to $700 with these epic offers
Amazon Spring Sale in 2026 phone deals: save up to $700 with these epic offers
The first great OnePlus 15 deal is finally here, but is it too late to matter?
The first great OnePlus 15 deal is finally here, but is it too late to matter?
Risky T-Mobile bet is paying off despite customer backlash
Risky T-Mobile bet is paying off despite customer backlash
On this T-Mobile Tuesday, subscribers got their rewards while many employees got something else
On this T-Mobile Tuesday, subscribers got their rewards while many employees got something else
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra display is turning away customers
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra display is turning away customers
OpenAI just killed its most controversial app and lost a billion-dollar investment
OpenAI just killed its most controversial app and lost a billion-dollar investment
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless