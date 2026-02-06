Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Xiaomi 17 is all but confirmed to get a significant battery downgrade for its global launch

If you’re looking for a battery monster outside of China, the Xiaomi 17 may not be your best choice.

If there’s one thing everyone could agree on, it would be that the longer the battery life of any device is, the better. It doesn’t matter whether you’re an Apple or Samsung fan; getting an extra few hours out of its battery would make your life easier. Unfortunately, Xiaomi appears to follow the steps of its Chinese peers and may cut back on the battery capacity of the international edition of its upcoming phones.

Xiaomi 17 may launch internationally with about 10% smaller battery than in China


The global version of the Xiaomi 17 may feature a battery with 6,330 mAh capacity, which is about 10% lower than the 7,000 mAh cell in the Chinese edition of the device. The information comes from what looks like an official one-pager revealing the main specs of the international version of the phone. The document was shared by Sudhanshu Ambhore on Twitter.

Despite the smaller capacity of the battery, Xiaomi appears to keep the charging speed the same as in China. The Xiaomi 17 may support 100W wired and 50W wireless charging with the company’s proprietary HyperCharge technology.

Four colors and two storage options



According to the one-pager, Xiaomi will offer the Xiaomi 17 in four colors. The black, light blue, and pink versions appear the same as in the Chinese version, but there’s no white model for the international release. Instead, the company appears to offer a dark green model.

While the main specs include the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, the company appears to offer only two options for the memory of the Xiaomi 17. Both feature 12GB RAM, with either 256GB or 512GB storage. The Chinese edition also has options for 1TB storage and several versions with 16GB RAM, which may never make it to global markets.

Xiaomi hasn’t shared any official details about the launch date of the phone, but the premiere is expected to happen in the coming weeks. According to information from Yogesh Bar, both the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra are launching in Europe before the beginning of the MWC 2026 on March 2.

Would you consider buying a Xiaomi 17?


As for the prices, the 12/256GB version is expected to retail for €999 (about $1181 when directly converted) in Europe, while the 12/512GB variant could cost €1,099 (about $1,299 when directly converted). Leaks for the Xiaomi 17 Ultra suggested that it may cost €1,499 (about $1,772 when directly converted) for the edition with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Both models will directly compete with the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup, which is expected to launch on February 25. Rumors about Samsung’s prices are all over the place, but there’s a chance that Europeans will see a shocking price hike. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a 5,000 mAh battery, which would be the largest of the whole family. That’s significantly smaller than the Xiaomi 17, even after the battery cut for the international model.

We deserve better


I understand how Xiaomi is likely forced to use smaller batteries for its international models. European and US regulations about the maximum capacity of single-cell batteries are stricter than in China. That means manufacturers need to use different designs for those markets in order to be able to even ship their phones across the world.

Still, it’s annoying to have a phone that compromises on one of the most important features, while users in another region can enjoy a better version of the same feature. One could argue that Apple is guilty of the same approach, but at least with the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air the smaller battery comes with a physical SIM slot. As small as that is, it’s a tradeoff that feels a little more fair.

