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Good news for Xiaomi 17 Pro owners, bad news for Xiaomi 15 (and older) series

LOFIC-powered video features to expand beyond the Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

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Two Xiaomi phones.
Those who own either the Xiaomi 17 Pro or the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max will soon be one step closer to the Xiaomi 17 Ultra's level of performance when it comes to the camera.

No need for external add-on lenses, converters or adapters: the magic might come in the form of a software update that'll allegedly bring LOFIC 4K 60fps powers to the Pro duo.

Higher quality video


Because the Xiaomi 17 Pro models are hardware-enabled to support LOFIC recording, the only thing that's needed is a HyperOS software update that's to be disseminated soon, says Bao Xiao Li (Camera Product Manager at Xiaomi), per a recent report.

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Older high-end Xiaomi phones, like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra or the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, don't pack what's needed in terms of sensor technology, so, sadly, these are out of the LOFIC 4K 60fps game – even though these "veterans" are extremely powerful camera phones.

The new software update is expected to arrive in about a month – it should be disseminated before mid-February, but I won't be surprised if that happens at the end of January.

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Do you need LOFIC capabilities on your phone?
Yes, I often shoot high contrast scenes.
20%
It's nice to have, but not mandatory.
65%
No, it's redundant.
15%
20 Votes

What's the deal with LOFIC?




In a way, LOFIC acts like a "safety valve" for your phone's camera pixels. When you're shooting in tricky light – like a bright sunset or a neon-lit street – standard pixels can get "overwhelmed" by the brightness and wash out.

So, this technology uses a tiny built-in capacitor to catch that extra light overflow, preserving all the details in the brightest spots while keeping the shadows clear. The "2.0" version is even more efficient, cutting power consumption by 20% so you can film high-detail HDR video for longer without your phone overheating.

Simply put, this is the next-gen HDR imaging technology. The technology can handle scenes with extreme differences between bright and dark areas by combining linear and logarithmic storage methods within a single pixel. This enables the camera to preserve detail across the entire image, from highlights to shadows.

As a result, video recordings should appear more natural and should resemble how the human eye perceives light and contrast.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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