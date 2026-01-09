Good news for Xiaomi 17 Pro owners, bad news for Xiaomi 15 (and older) series

In a way, LOFIC acts like a "safety valve" for your phone's camera pixels. When you're shooting in tricky light – like a bright sunset or a neon-lit street – standard pixels can get "overwhelmed" by the brightness and wash out.So, this technology uses a tiny built-in capacitor to catch that extra light overflow, preserving all the details in the brightest spots while keeping the shadows clear. The "2.0" version is even more efficient, cutting power consumption by 20% so you can film high-detail HDR video for longer without your phone overheating.Simply put, this is the next-gen HDR imaging technology. The technology can handle scenes with extreme differences between bright and dark areas by combining linear and logarithmic storage methods within a single pixel. This enables the camera to preserve detail across the entire image, from highlights to shadows.As a result, video recordings should appear more natural and should resemble how the human eye perceives light and contrast.