Leak: Xiaomi 17 Ultra global price is sky-high, and it comes with a smaller battery than China





Xiaomi 17 Ultra European variant battery and price leak





Tipster @MysteryLupin has published on X what could be the price of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra for Europe, as well as its battery size and the colors the phone is reportedly going to be available in. According to the leak, European buyers would have to pay €1,499 for the version with 512 GB and 16 GB of RAM. And yes, this is the starting price.





Xiaomi 17 Ultra will cost €1499 for 16GB ram and 512GB storage. Expensive!

But look at the battery... only 6000 mAh for the Global version. In China they have 6800 mAh. Why we have less? Always the same thing.

For the colors, only white, black and green pic.twitter.com/dOQKD7irC9 — Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) February 1, 2026







That price, however, is not that surprising, given the fact that the Xiaomi 16 Ultra and 15 Ultra had the same starting price in Europe. Well, it's a bit disappointing that there's no price reduction. But not surprising.









Then, we have the battery size. Reportedly, European buyers interested in the Xiaomi 17 Ultra are getting a 6,000 mAh battery, while Chinese buyers get to enjoy the 6,800mAh battery. 6,000 mAh is still more than what other competitors are offering (including the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra , according to leaks), but still, it makes you wish you were in China to get the massive battery option.



Recommended For You

As for the colors, the phone is reportedly going to be sold in green, white, and black, with the purple variant remaining exclusive to the China crowd.





Is the 800mAh battery "downgrade" a dealbreaker for you? Yes. For €1,499, I want the same 6,800mAh beast China gets No. 6,000mAh is still way ahead of Samsung and Apple. I'm more interested in that 200MP periscope camera! €1,499 is just too much, regardless of the battery. Vote





Xiaomi 17 Ultra is one serious contender for the flagship throne





The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is a big flagship with its 6.9-inch AMOLED screen, super bright panel, and the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip for top-tier speed. It packs a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP main, 50 MP ultra-wide, and a big 200 MP periscope telephoto, plus a 50 MP selfie camera.



The 6,000mAh battery would still be considered generous by flagship standards. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra runs HyperOS on Android. Storage goes up to 1 TB with up to 16 GB of RAM.









The Galaxy S26 Ultra , which is still not official, is rumored to match with a 6.9-inch QHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, and a quad camera. However, the phone is said to keep the 5,000 mAh battery from previous generations. The main competitors for the best flagship phone of 2026 are not to be underestimated either. The iPhone 17 Pro Max also has a 6.9-inch screen and strong Apple A19 Pro performance, but its battery (around 5,000 mAh) is smaller, and the camera setup is a triple unit with a 48 MP sensor instead of Xiaomi's high-res telephoto.The, which is still not official, is rumored to match with a 6.9-inch QHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, and a quad camera. However, the phone is said to keep the 5,000 mAh battery from previous generations.

Overall, the Xiaomi's main strengths appear to be the battery (especially in China), the very capable camera system, and raw specs.





Why I kinda get the battery downgrade – and why it still bugs me





Honestly, I love big batteries. More mAh usually means more hours of screen time and less worrying about charging. Seeing the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is tipped to ship with a 6,000 mAh battery instead of the 6,800 mAh one China gets feels a bit of a letdown, even if 6,000 mAh is still plenty by flagship standards.



It's the principle more than the number – you want the best version, not a slightly trimmed one.





Part of the reason phones sometimes get smaller batteries in Europe isn't just Xiaomi being stingy, though. Regulations around battery transport in the EU can make large single-cell batteries harder and more costly to ship unless manufacturers split them into smaller units or redesign them for compliance. Therefore, companies often err on the side of caution.





Still, it's hard not to feel a bit envious of the China version. But, oh well, it is what it is.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10 Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use. Buy at Noble Moblie

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is getting a global release. However, it appears that fans of the brand are not getting what China-based fans are getting, and the disappointment is not just related to the price but also to an important aspect of the experience with the phone: its battery.