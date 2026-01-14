Impressed by the Xiaomi 17 Ultra's camera? The Xiaomi 17 Max's battery might wow you even more

Battery and charging details have surfaced online





The tipster also claims that the upcoming device will support 100 W wired charging and 50 W wireless charging. All the other models in the 17 lineup come with the same charging configuration, except for the 17 Ultra, which supports 90 W wired charging.









Along with the battery and charging capacity, Digital Chat Station highlighted a few other details about the 17 Max. These include a powerful speaker and a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen similar to its Pro Max and Ultra siblings. The bezels are believed to be ultra-thin on all four sides of the smartphone. DCS also mentioned in his post that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, which is the same chipset that powers all the other variants of the 17 series.

Replying to a comment under their post, DCS shared the camera specifications of the device. The Xiaomi 17 Max's camera will reportedly deliver quality similar to that of the vanilla variant in the lineup, which features a 50 MP main camera with a 1/1.31-inch sensor. However, the tipster mentions that the phone will come with an upgraded periscope camera.

Who is the Xiaomi 17 Max likely meant for?













Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Xiaomi hasn't made any official statement on the existence of the Xiaomi 17 Max, nor have there been strong rumors about its release window. But since its specification details are coming from a reputable leakster like Digital Chat Station, I'd believe that the device is indeed coming, and there could be an announcement from its makers about it anytime in the near future. But the main question that arises is which audience segment Xiaomi could look to target with this smartphone.





Once the Xiaomi 17 Max launches sometime in the future, the Xiaomi 17 series will include five devices in total, with all running the same processor. That means the chipset definitely won't differentiate these devices.



From what I believe, this smartphone could be ideal for users who want the best battery life, no rear display, and an excellent telephoto camera for detailed zoom shots. You get the latter two features in the Ultra variant. In fact, it comes with a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera . However, it features only a 6,800 mAh battery, which will certainly keep the device running for an entire day, but it's definitely not as big as the 8,000 mAh battery believed to power the Xiaomi 17 Max.





What battery capacity would you want your smartphone to have? 5000-6000 mAh. 4.44% Slightly above 6000 mAh is enough for me. 35.56% I want a 9000-10000 mAh huge battery. 60% Vote 45 Votes

Batteries are most important these days







It wasn't long ago when companies heavily advertised their smartphones' camera performance. I'm not saying cameras aren't a priority for smartphone makers these days, but I believe battery life is another segment that's slowly started to receive equal priority.





Batteries with 5000-6000 mAh capacities, which were once considered groundbreaking, have now become the norm across smartphone brands. Interestingly, this isn't the first time Xiaomi has been rumored to feature a huge battery in one of its devices. Recent leaks suggest that the Chinese maker could offer a 9000 mAh battery in an upcoming device named the Redmi Turbo 5

That said, all models in the Xiaomi 17 series are currently available only in China. Unfortunately, there is no concrete information on when they will be made available to the rest of the world.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible

The fifth model in the Xiaomi 17 series is rumored to feature the largest battery among all its siblings.Xiaomi has released four devices in its 17 series to date. The base Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max were released in September last year, whereas the Ultra model of the lineup, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, was released on Christmas Day.