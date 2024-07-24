Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition Panda Design launches on July 29
Up Next:
Xiaomi 14 Civi is already available in India, but the Chinese handset maker plans to bring yet another version of the phone to one of its biggest markets. The limited-edition Panda Design Xiaomi 14 Civi will be launched in India on July 29, the company confirmed today.
This special edition Xiaomi 14 Civi comes in two tones, but it’s not going to be black and white as the name implies. The phone maker has already confirmed the Limited Edition Panda Design of the Xiami 14 Civi comes in a two color finish: pink and blue.
Customers in India can pick up the regular Xiaomi 14 Civi for Rs 39,999. The phone is available in three colorways: Cruise Blue, Matcha Green, and Shadow Black.
Since it will be using different materials, the Panda Design version of Xiaomi 14 Civi will probably not be keeping the same size and weight as the regular model, but we’ll find out more about that next week when the phone is expected to hit shelves.
This special edition Xiaomi 14 Civi comes in two tones, but it’s not going to be black and white as the name implies. The phone maker has already confirmed the Limited Edition Panda Design of the Xiami 14 Civi comes in a two color finish: pink and blue.
But wait, there’s more! The official website also mentions that the phone will feature a blend of mirror glass and luxurious vegan leather. There’s no information about pricing yet, but we expect this limited-edition Xiaomi 14 Civi to be more expensive than the vanilla version.
Customers in India can pick up the regular Xiaomi 14 Civi for Rs 39,999. The phone is available in three colorways: Cruise Blue, Matcha Green, and Shadow Black.
Besides design, there shouldn’t be any other differences between the regular Xiaomi 14 Civi and the Panda Design version. That said, here is what you can expect from the upcoming phone in case you’re considering one:
- Display: 6.55-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
- Memory: 8/256GB, 12/512GB
- Camera: 50MP main, 50MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide
- Dual front camera: 32MP wide + 32MP ultra-wide
- Battery: 4,700 mAh, 67W wired charging support
Since it will be using different materials, the Panda Design version of Xiaomi 14 Civi will probably not be keeping the same size and weight as the regular model, but we’ll find out more about that next week when the phone is expected to hit shelves.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: