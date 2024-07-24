Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition Panda Design launches on July 29

By
0comments
Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition Panda Design launches on July 29
Xiaomi 14 Civi is already available in India, but the Chinese handset maker plans to bring yet another version of the phone to one of its biggest markets. The limited-edition Panda Design Xiaomi 14 Civi will be launched in India on July 29, the company confirmed today.

This special edition Xiaomi 14 Civi comes in two tones, but it’s not going to be black and white as the name implies. The phone maker has already confirmed the Limited Edition Panda Design of the Xiami 14 Civi comes in a two color finish: pink and blue.

But wait, there’s more! The official website also mentions that the phone will feature a blend of mirror glass and luxurious vegan leather. There’s no information about pricing yet, but we expect this limited-edition Xiaomi 14 Civi to be more expensive than the vanilla version.

Customers in India can pick up the regular Xiaomi 14 Civi for Rs 39,999. The phone is available in three colorways: Cruise Blue, Matcha Green, and Shadow Black.

Besides design, there shouldn’t be any other differences between the regular Xiaomi 14 Civi and the Panda Design version. That said, here is what you can expect from the upcoming phone in case you’re considering one:

  • Display: 6.55-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision
  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
  • Memory: 8/256GB, 12/512GB
  • Camera: 50MP main, 50MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide
  • Dual front camera: 32MP wide + 32MP ultra-wide
  • Battery: 4,700 mAh, 67W wired charging support

Since it will be using different materials, the Panda Design version of Xiaomi 14 Civi will probably not be keeping the same size and weight as the regular model, but we’ll find out more about that next week when the phone is expected to hit shelves.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

HMD confirms the reveal date for the Crest series
HMD confirms the reveal date for the Crest series
T-Mobile formally announces intention to swallow another company
T-Mobile formally announces intention to swallow another company
Buy a phone from Verizon and get an NFL Sunday Ticket for free
Buy a phone from Verizon and get an NFL Sunday Ticket for free
Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Google's flagship reveal steals thunder from Apple's iOS 18 Public Beta | PA Show E11
Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Google's flagship reveal steals thunder from Apple's iOS 18 Public Beta | PA Show E11
Motorola to launch the “world’s slimmest military grade phone” on July 24
Motorola to launch the “world’s slimmest military grade phone” on July 24
Here's why the Pixel 9's AI will get outshined by Apple Intelligence and Galaxy AI
Here's why the Pixel 9's AI will get outshined by Apple Intelligence and Galaxy AI
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless