Xiaomi 14 Civi gets the full reveal treatment ahead of official launch
Xiaomi announced it will launch its premium mid-range smartphone, the 14 Civi, in India on June 12. Confident that this won’t spoil the fun for those waiting to get their hands on the Xiaomi 14 Civi, the handset maker jumped the gun and revealed the full specs sheet of the phone before the June 12 launch event.
Since this is a rebranded version of the Civi 4 Pro, which was launched in China back in March, it was safe to assume that it will have similar specs. For instance, the Xiaomi 14 Civi is one of the not so many phones to use Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.
There are a lot of buzz words around Xiaomi 14 Civi’s camera like “cinematic vision,” “master cinema,” and “cinematic selfies,” which might or might not be accurate.
Moving on to the front part, Xiaomi’s 14 Civi boasts a 6.55-inch “floating quad-curve” display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.
Also, Xiaomi confirms that the 14 Civi is powered by a 4,700 mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging support.
Xiaomi 14 Civi will be available in three different colors: Shadow Black, Cruise Blue, and Matcha Green. No word on pricing yet, but we suspect Xiaomi wants to save that piece of information for the June 12 launch event.
