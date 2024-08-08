Get a free iPhone 15 from Xfinity Mobile when you trade in qualifying phones
Apple iPhone 15 (front) | Image credits: PhoneArenaXfinity Mobile is trying to reach new audiences with a brand-new promotion offering free iPhone 15s to customers who add a new line and trade in specific phones.
Typically, the iPhone 15 is available for as low as $830 at Xfinity Mobile, but it requires adding a new line. The 256GB is a bit more expensive ($930), but it’s also included in the promotion if you feel like you need more storage. The same can be said about the 512GB iPhone 15, which is available at Xfinity Mobile for no less than $1,130 outright.
Now, the important part is that this deal requires qualifying phone trade-in, a 24-month device agreement, and activation of a new Xfinity Mobile line within 30 days of phone purchase date.
Customers will receive up to $830 via trade-in credit applied monthly to their accounts over their device agreement’s period so long it’s in effect. It’s important to mention that if the new line is canceled or phone payments are accelerated, your balance of credits associated with the device agreement will be forfeited.
Apple iPhone 15 (back) | Image credits: PhoneArena
Obviously, the trade-in value amount varies depending on model of phones, so here is what you need in order to receive the maximum $830 amount qualifying you for a free iPhone 15:
Samsung: Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy S23 FE.
Apple: iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 12 Pro.
Google: Pixel 7 Pro.
But let’s say you’re not inclined to trade in your rather new flagship for an iPhone 15, or simply don’t own any of the devices listed above. Well, you can still get up to $575 promo credit if you trade in one of the phones below:
Apple: iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 12.
Samsung: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 4G, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.
Finally, for an up to $350 promo credit, you can trade in one of the older phones listed below:
Motorola: Motorola Razr 5G, Motorola RAZR, moto g play.
Samsung: Galaxy Note10+, Galaxy Note10+ 5G, Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy S9, Galaxy A72, Galaxy A70, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note8, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy A42 5G, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G for TIPs, Galaxy Note20 5G, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy Fold 5G, Galaxy Note 10 Lite (6GB), Galaxy A71 5G UW, Galaxy S20 5G UW, Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy Note9, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Generic Android: OnePlus 8 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, OnePlus 8 Pro 5G, OnePlus 8T Plus 5G, OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 8T
Apple: iPhone X, iPhone SE (3rd Gen), iPhone 11, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone SE (2nd Generation), iPhone 8, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR
Google: Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 5, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 5a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 4a
LG: LG V60 ThinQ 5G
According to Xfinity Mobile, even if you don’t own one of the phones listed above, you might still be eligible for the deal, but you’ll have to get a check for your trade-in instead. However, don’t get your hopes too high because Xfinity Mobile offers terrible trade-in rates for devices that are not on the list.
