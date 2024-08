Get a free iPhone 15 from Xfinity Mobile when you trade in qualifying phones

Apple iPhone 15 (front) | Image credits: PhoneArena

iPhone 15

Xfinity Mobile is trying to reach new audiences with a brand-new promotion offering free iPhone 15s to customers who add a new line and trade in specific phones.Typically, the iPhone 15 is available for as low as $830 at Xfinity Mobile, but it requires adding a new line. The 256GB is a bit more expensive ($930), but it’s also included in the promotion if you feel like you need more storage. The same can be said about the 512GB, which is available at Xfinity Mobile for no less than $1,130 outright.Now, the important part is that this deal requires qualifying phone trade-in, a 24-month device agreement, and activation of a new Xfinity Mobile line within 30 days of phone purchase date.Customers will receive up to $830 via trade-in credit applied monthly to their accounts over their device agreement’s period so long it’s in effect. It’s important to mention that if the new line is canceled or phone payments are accelerated, your balance of credits associated with the device agreement will be forfeited.