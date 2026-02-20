Weekly deals roundup: Save up to $870 on the Razr Ultra (2025) and more
This week's deals are as hot as ever, so check them out and save big while they last!
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Razr Ultra (2025) shown outdoors, highlighting its vibrant display. | Image by PhoneArena
Oh man, I love Friday! Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely adore my job at PhoneArena; however, Friday has always been the best day of the week for me. And if you feel this way about Friday, too, you likely can’t wait to finish your workday or school and just enjoy life during the next two days, until it’s time to get back to working or studying hard.
There may be a lot of ways to enjoy your life during the weekend, but we deep down know that the best thing a techie can do is browse the web in search of the next gadget on their wishlist. And with the deals in this article, you can actually get exactly the phone, tablet, smartwatch, or headphones that you’re likely hunting for right now and score sweet savings in the process.
That’s right, my friend! Today is Friday, and you’re reading PhoneArena’s weekly deals roundup—the place where we show you all the best mobile tech deals our elite team of deal hunters managed to find during the week, giving you the fastest and easiest way to save on the best mobile devices on the market. So, let’s not waste more time and see what this week’s deal roundup has in store for us!
Two flagship foldables, one powerful tablet, and a whole lot of savings
This week's top three deals are—as always—just bonkers, especially for foldable fans in the market for a new clamshell star. We actually have a battle of the clamshell titans, as both the Razr Ultra (2025) and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 are heavily discounted right now. The former is selling at a massive $700 discount, with potential savings pushing up to $870 and free $200 Moto Buds+ earbuds. The latter, on the other hand, is available for $200 off at Samsung, no strings attached. However, if you trade in an old phone, you can save up to $600, which is also a generous deal.
Recommended For You
If you already have a fast phone but need an equally impressive tablet for both work and play, the OnePlus Pad 3 is a real treat at the official OnePlus store. You can snatch it for $100 off and score either a Folio Case (worth $49.99) or the OnePlus Stylo 2 (worth $99.99) as a freebie. And if you have a device to trade in, the tech giant will give you an extra $50 on top of the trade-in value. So, it's definitely worth checking out this unmissable deal on one of the best tablets on the market.
Not a foldable fan? Browse these generous phone deals instead
Amazon is currently offering massive discounts on some heavy-hitters from Samsung and Google that are hard to ignore. The standout is the thinnest Samsung phone yet, the Galaxy S25 Edge, which is selling at a hefty $300 discount, bringing its price under $800. For Google fans, the Pixel 9 is a real treat at its current $235 price drop, allowing you to enjoy stunning visuals and fast Tensor G4 processing power for under $565. In addition to these deals, you can also score a brand-new Galaxy S25 FE for just under $450, making it the perfect middle ground for those who want premium features like Galaxy AI without overspending.
We also managed to find two deals on budget Samsung phones, in case you need something that just works. The first one is for the Galaxy A36 5G, which is discounted by 43% and is now retailing for less than $230 on Amazon. The second one is even more aggressive. It's for the Galaxy A17 5G, which can be yours for a jaw-dropping $20 at Mint Mobile. You need to pair it with an $180 unlimited annual plan, though.
See these unmissable tablet deals while at it
We also found some pretty generous deals on tablets this week. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ has plummeted to an all-time low of under $500 on Amazon after a $150 discount, while the 11-inch iPad Air (M3) is selling for $110 off, allowing Apple fans to score one for just $489. On the other hand, those hunting for a Lenovo tablet can snag the Lenovo Yoga Tab for just $399.99, including both a keyboard and stylus. If you need raw power in a more portable frame, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is currently $130 off, packing a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset that’s just perfect for mobile gaming. Meanwhile, budget-conscious buyers have the sweet opportunity to get the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ for just $359 at Walmart.
Why not upgrade your wrist game with these cool offers as well?
Whether you’re an outdoor adventurer or a tech fan looking for a sleek everyday timepiece, this week’s smartwatch deals bring some of the deepest discounts we’ve seen in a long time. Garmin fans can snag the stylish Venu 3S for $110 off at Walmart or the rugged Instinct 2X Solar Tactical for 40% less at Amazon. Samsung shoppers also have a rich choice, with the Galaxy Watch 8 (LTE) selling for just $229.99 at Woot and the premium Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) being discounted by a whopping $241 at Walmart.
Check out these hefty discounts on headphones too!
If you're looking to upgrade your listening experience with a set of new cans, you'll be pleased to learn that we found some sweet deals on earbuds and headphones this week as well. My personal favorite is Walmart’s $121 discount on the Sony WH-1000XM5, which drops them to just $279. But if you aren't a Sony fan, you can also score a set of Sennheiser Momentum 4 or the stylish Nothing Headphone (1) for significantly less right now.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: