Weekly deals roundup: Save up to $870 on the Razr Ultra (2025) and more

Recommended For You If you already have a fast phone but need an equally impressive tablet for both work and play, the This week's top three deals are—as always—just bonkers, especially for foldable fans in the market for a new clamshell star. We actually have a battle of the clamshell titans, as both the Razr Ultra (2025) and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 are heavily discounted right now. The former is selling at a massive $700 discount, with potential savings pushing up to $870 and free $200 Moto Buds+ earbuds. The latter, on the other hand, is available for $200 off at Samsung, no strings attached. However, if you trade in an old phone, you can save up to $600, which is also a generous deal.If you already have a fast phone but need an equally impressive tablet for both work and play, the OnePlus Pad 3 is a real treat at the official OnePlus store. You can snatch it for $100 off and score either a Folio Case (worth $49.99) or the OnePlus Stylo 2 (worth $99.99) as a freebie. And if you have a device to trade in, the tech giant will give you an extra $50 on top of the trade-in value. So, it's definitely worth checking out this unmissable deal on one of the best tablets on the market.





Not a foldable fan? Browse these generous phone deals instead





Galaxy S25 Edge 256GB: Save $300! $300 off (27%) Now’s your chance to snag the 256GB Galaxy S25 Edge! Amazon is selling it for under $800, slashing a whole $300 off its usual $1,100 price tag. The phone delivers top-tier performance, has a stunning display, and boasts a camera that takes absolutely beautiful photos. This is the slimmest Galaxy phone yet and is worth every penny! Act fast and save today! Buy at Amazon Galaxy A36 5G: Save 43% on Amazon! $170 off (43%) Looking for an affordable Galaxy phone? Amazon has slashed a whopping 43% off the Galaxy A36, dropping it below $230. Under the hood, you'll find a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, delivering the kind of reliable mid-range performance you need for day-to-day stuff like browsing the web. To top it off, it features a vibrant AMOLED display that makes every video look absolutely stunning with deep blacks and punchy colors. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon Pixel 9 128GB: Save $235 on Amazon! $235 off (29%) Right now, a third-party seller on Amazon is slashing $235 off the Pixel 9 in Obsidian, letting you score the 128GB model for under $565. Powered by the Tensor G4 chipset and featuring that brilliant Actua display, this phone packs all the firepower you need for a smooth, visually stunning experience. Plus, it takes stunning photos. Just be sure to save while you can! Buy at Amazon Galaxy S25 FE 128GB : Now $200 off on Amazon! $200 off (31%) For those who want a flagship experience without the thousand-dollar price tag, the Galaxy S25 FE is selling for $200 off on Amazon. This allows you to get one for just under $450, which is the lowest price I've seen for this model at the retailer. Boasting a sleek design, snappy Exynos 2400 performance, and a pro-grade triple camera system, the phone is worth every penny. Don't hesitate! Buy at Amazon Galaxy A17 5G: Get it for just $20! $20 $200 $180 off (90%) You can now pick the Galaxy A17 5G up at Mint Mobile for just $20. That's a 90% discount that makes it one of the strongest budget-friendly picks on the market. Even better, Mint Mobile lets you pair the phone with a 12-month unlimited data plan for only $180 for the entire year. Buy at Mint Mobile









See these unmissable tablet deals while at it





Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ 256GB: Save $150 on Amazon! $150 off (20%) You can now grab the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ with 256GB of storage for under $600, thanks to a $150 price cut on Amazon. That’s a new all-time low for this model, making it an especially appealing moment to pick one up. With its strong performance and this standout deal, the tablet feels like an easy win. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon Lenovo Yoga Tab: Save 30% at Lenovo! $399 99 $569 99 $170 off (30%) The Lenovo Yoga Tab has become an even smarter choice for budget‑conscious buyers. With a generous $170 discount, it offers impressive value for the price. Plus, it comes bundled with both a keyboard and a stylus, giving you a complete setup right out of the box. Buy at Lenovo Galaxy Tab S9 FE+: Save $241! $359 $599 99 $241 off (40%) Walmart has dropped the price of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ (128GB) to an incredible $359, saving you a massive $241. Although it’s a previous-generation model, this 12.4-inch tablet remains a dependable companion with its smooth 90Hz display and included S Pen. It is an ideal choice for anyone seeking a capable tablet with a large screen without the premium price tag. Buy at Walmart Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3: Save $130! $419 99 $549 99 $130 off (24%) Act quickly and save $130 on the powerful Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3. With a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a vibrant display, this is a hot choice for both gamers and buyers who want a powerful and compact tablet that won't break the bank. Buy at Lenovo 1-inch 128GB Pad Air (M3) in Starlight: Save $110! $110 off (18%) Amazon is currently offering a major $110 discount on the 11-inch iPad Air (M3), bringing the 128GB Starlight model down to just $489. This is a fantastic opportunity to grab Apple’s latest mid-range powerhouse, featuring the desktop-class M3 chip and support for Apple Intelligence, at a bargain price. Buy at Amazon





We also found some pretty generous deals on tablets this week. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE + has plummeted to an all-time low of under $500 on Amazon after a $150 discount, while the 11-inch iPad Air (M3) is selling for $110 off, allowing Apple fans to score one for just $489. On the other hand, those hunting for a Lenovo tablet can snag the Lenovo Yoga Tab for just $399.99, including both a keyboard and stylus. If you need raw power in a more portable frame, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is currently $130 off, packing a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset that’s just perfect for mobile gaming. Meanwhile, budget-conscious buyers have the sweet opportunity to get the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ for just $359 at Walmart.





Why not upgrade your wrist game with these cool offers as well?









Garmin Venu 3S: Save $110! $339 99 $449 99 $110 off (24%) Walmart is selling the Garmin Venu 3S for $110 off its price, allowing shoppers to get one for just $ 339.99. Boasting a sleek look, a plethora of features, and impressive 10-day battery life, this bad boy is definitely worth grabbing at this price. Don't miss out! Buy at Walmart Get the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Tactical for 40% off! $200 off (40%) Garmin’s Instinct 2X Solar Tactical Edition has become an excellent pick for adventure‑seekers at its current 40% discount at Amazon. This price drop makes the rugged smartwatch more accessible than ever. The deal won’t stick around for long, so it’s worth grabbing while the discount is still live. Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 7, 44mm: Save 31% on Amazon! $87 off (31%) The 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 in Silver is selling for $87 off its price on Amazon. Packed with features and boasting a sleek, durable design, it’s a standout deal right now. So, don't miss out! Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 8 (44mm, LTE): Now 47% OFF at Woot! $229 99 $429 99 $200 off (47%) The Galaxy Watch 8 is currently a total no-brainer. Woot has slashed 47% off the price, meaning you can snag this flagship for just $229.99. From its sleek, durable build to its elite health-tracking suite, this watch offers incredible value without the "Ultra" price tag. Don't miss out! Buy at Woot Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025): Save $241 at Walmart! $358 99 $599 99 $241 off (40%) The international Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is currently available at Walmart with a hefty $241 discount. Its standout design, high durability, and a plethora of features make it a deal you won’t want to overlook. Just keep in mind that it doesn't come with the one-year manufacturer's warranty in the US. Buy at Walmart









Whether you’re an outdoor adventurer or a tech fan looking for a sleek everyday timepiece, this week’s smartwatch deals bring some of the deepest discounts we’ve seen in a long time. Garmin fans can snag the stylish Venu 3S for $110 off at Walmart or the rugged Instinct 2X Solar Tactical for 40% less at Amazon. Samsung shoppers also have a rich choice, with the Galaxy Watch 8 (LTE) selling for just $229.99 at Woot and the premium Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) being discounted by a whopping $241 at Walmart.





Check out these hefty discounts on headphones too!





Sony WH-CH720N: Save $82 on Amazon! $82 off (46%) Score the Sony WH-CH720N for about $98 on Amazon and save $82 in the process. To see the price, add the headphones to your cart. These are a total bargain at this price since they pack good sound, capable ANC, and solid battery life. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon Nothing Headphone (1): Save 20%! $60 off (20%) If you’re hunting for new headphones, Amazon has knocked 20% off the Nothing Headphone (1), bringing the price below $240. Along with rich sound and strong ANC, they offer up to 80 hours of battery life, making them an exceptional value at this price. It’s a deal worth jumping on. Buy at Amazon Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black: Save $175! $175 off (39%) At a sweet 39% discount on Amazon, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black are an easy pick. This price drop brings them below $276, making now an ideal moment to grab a pair. With their excellent sound, strong ANC, and a remarkable 60‑hour battery life, they’re perfectly suited for long trips or daily commutes. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Buds in White: Now 37% OFF on Amazon! $55 off (37%) Amazon has the Beats Studio Buds in White marked down by 37%, bringing the price to under $95. They offer solid sound, reliable ANC, and a comfortable fit, plus up to 24 hours of total playtime with the charging case. At this price, they’re an easy pick—grab them while the deal is still live. Buy at Amazon Sony WH-1000XM5 in Black: Save $121 at Walmart! $279 $399 99 $121 off (30%) Walmart is offering a generous $121 discount on the Sony WH-1000XM5 in Black, dropping them below $280. They may not be the latest model anymore, but they still rank among the best headphones on the market, delivering premium sound, feel, and ANC. Don’t miss out! Buy at Walmart





If you're looking to upgrade your listening experience with a set of new cans, you'll be pleased to learn that we found some sweet deals on earbuds and headphones this week as well. My personal favorite is Walmart’s $121 discount on the Sony WH-1000XM5, which drops them to just $279. But if you aren't a Sony fan, you can also score a set of Sennheiser Momentum 4 or the stylish Nothing Headphone (1) for significantly less right now.





Oh man, I love Friday! Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely adore my job at PhoneArena; however, Friday has always been the best day of the week for me. And if you feel this way about Friday, too, you likely can’t wait to finish your workday or school and just enjoy life during the next two days, until it’s time to get back to working or studying hard.There may be a lot of ways to enjoy your life during the weekend, but we deep down know that the best thing a techie can do is browse the web in search of the next gadget on their wishlist. And with the deals in this article, you can actually get exactly the phone, tablet, smartwatch, or headphones that you’re likely hunting for right now and score sweet savings in the process.That’s right, my friend! Today is Friday, and you’re reading PhoneArena’s weekly deals roundup—the place where we show you all the best mobile tech deals our elite team of deal hunters managed to find during the week, giving you the fastest and easiest way to save on the best mobile devices on the market. So, let’s not waste more time and see what this week’s deal roundup has in store for us!