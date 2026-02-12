Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them

Sony appears to have a chance to break Samsung and Apple’s duopoly, as you show overwhelming love for its phones.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Sony
Sony Xperia 1 VII
The Xperia 1 VII is Sony’s latest flagship smartphone. | Image by PhoneArena

We’ve been living in a world strongly dominated by Samsung and Apple smartphones for years, but one brand could change that. Even if there’s hardly any information about Sony’s upcoming smartphones, you’re already showing an outpouring of love for those devices.

Everybody seems to love Sony


A recent poll revealed that most of you can’t get enough of Sony’s devices. We asked you whether you’d buy a Sony smartphone, and over 69% of you gave a positive answer. That’s an overwhelming show of support for the Japanese company, which has been struggling in the last few years.

Furthermore, 13% said that Sony could be their choice if it comes at a good price. On a similar note, another 14% of the people who answered the poll said that they’d buy an Xperia phone only if it is better than the competition. While those answers are less surprising, they show that Sony has an opportunity to win people over.

Would you buy a Sony smartphone?


Despite Sony's recent struggles, only 4% of you said that you wouldn’t consider buying one of its phones. While losing the trust of any consumer is bad news, having the overwhelming majority on your side is reassuring.

Recommended For You

Sony should live up to the expectations



The only thing about the Xperia 1 VIII and Xperia 10 VIII we know now is that those devices are coming later this year. Unfortunately, the chance for Sony to dethrone Apple and Google is very slim. The information that has leaked so far points at another very limited release for the Xperia devices, which are unlikely to arrive in the US.

Another factor that will likely hinder Sony’s performance is the price of the Xperia 1 VIII. Judging by the Xperia 1 VII and its predecessors, the new flagship will have an astronomical price. Combined with the limited availability, that could put off many Sony fans.

Still, the company appears to have created so much goodwill that one correct move could pull it out of the slump. 

Let’s hope for a change


Sony has proven many times that it can make products many people love, and I hope it does it again with its smartphones. After all, strong competition is something that could push the whole industry to innovate and offer more interesting devices. If that competition comes from Sony, it would make many people happy.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 6

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might be ahead of its time, just like the Galaxy S9 was in 2018
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might be ahead of its time, just like the Galaxy S9 was in 2018
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Bonkers new 'clearance' deal makes Samsung's rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) cheaper than ever
Bonkers new 'clearance' deal makes Samsung's rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) cheaper than ever
Verizon scores a touchdown against AT&T and T-Mobile
Verizon scores a touchdown against AT&T and T-Mobile

Latest News

Galaxy S26 Plus leaks with Exynos 2600, Snapdragon split looks confirmed
Galaxy S26 Plus leaks with Exynos 2600, Snapdragon split looks confirmed
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
My top 3 Samsung steals this week: Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at $200 off and more
My top 3 Samsung steals this week: Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at $200 off and more
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has just become cheaper than ever
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has just become cheaper than ever
You can still save big on the Lenovo Tab Plus with this exclusive offer
You can still save big on the Lenovo Tab Plus with this exclusive offer
Samsung has reportedly sent LPDDR6X samples even before the LPDD6 release
Samsung has reportedly sent LPDDR6X samples even before the LPDD6 release
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless