Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
Sony appears to have a chance to break Samsung and Apple’s duopoly, as you show overwhelming love for its phones.
The Xperia 1 VII is Sony’s latest flagship smartphone. | Image by PhoneArena
We’ve been living in a world strongly dominated by Samsung and Apple smartphones for years, but one brand could change that. Even if there’s hardly any information about Sony’s upcoming smartphones, you’re already showing an outpouring of love for those devices.
Everybody seems to love Sony
A recent poll revealed that most of you can’t get enough of Sony’s devices. We asked you whether you’d buy a Sony smartphone, and over 69% of you gave a positive answer. That’s an overwhelming show of support for the Japanese company, which has been struggling in the last few years.
Furthermore, 13% said that Sony could be their choice if it comes at a good price. On a similar note, another 14% of the people who answered the poll said that they’d buy an Xperia phone only if it is better than the competition. While those answers are less surprising, they show that Sony has an opportunity to win people over.
Would you buy a Sony smartphone?
Despite Sony's recent struggles, only 4% of you said that you wouldn’t consider buying one of its phones. While losing the trust of any consumer is bad news, having the overwhelming majority on your side is reassuring.
Sony should live up to the expectations
The Sony Xperia 1 VII was expensive and with a limited availability. | Image by PhoneArena
The only thing about the Xperia 1 VIII and Xperia 10 VIII we know now is that those devices are coming later this year. Unfortunately, the chance for Sony to dethrone Apple and Google is very slim. The information that has leaked so far points at another very limited release for the Xperia devices, which are unlikely to arrive in the US.
Another factor that will likely hinder Sony’s performance is the price of the Xperia 1 VIII. Judging by the Xperia 1 VII and its predecessors, the new flagship will have an astronomical price. Combined with the limited availability, that could put off many Sony fans.
Still, the company appears to have created so much goodwill that one correct move could pull it out of the slump.
Let’s hope for a change
Sony has proven many times that it can make products many people love, and I hope it does it again with its smartphones. After all, strong competition is something that could push the whole industry to innovate and offer more interesting devices. If that competition comes from Sony, it would make many people happy.
