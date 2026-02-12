The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update

Unihertz Titan 2 Elite. | Image by Unihertz

The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite from different angles. | Image by Unihertz





Why this new reveal is important Video by Unihertz

The design of the device also appears to be trying to appeal to the masses and become more mainstream and appealing to the current generation of smartphone users. The corners of the device appear to have undergone a significant change from the more aggressive boxy design of the original Titan 2, opting for a more rounded look and feel that is more in line with the flagship devices of today.



This also shows that Unihertz is going after those interested in the upcoming Clicks Communicator , as they seem to be attempting to one-up the device with a standalone product that offers the "best of both worlds" for those who want the accuracy of a physical keyboard in a modern-looking device.





Orange you glad there's a second color?



First of all, my apologies for that terrible pun. I just couldn't resist.

That said, to me, Unihertz appears to be going all out to ensure the success of the device, and with the latest reveals, they seem to be going in the right direction — especially since they are now offering a second color variant. This device is shaping up to be one that will appeal to those who are looking back nostalgically at the BlackBerry era of smartphones.





Right now, I'm looking at the new orange color of the device, as it will certainly add a bit more personality to the overall design of the device.