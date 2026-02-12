Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update

We finally know what colors you will be able to pick for your next keyboard phone.

Android
Unihertz Titan 2 Elite
Unihertz Titan 2 Elite. | Image by Unihertz

We have been keeping an eye on the progress of Unihertz’s Titan 2 Elite since the first time the device was revealed and the small updates the company has been making. However, nothing has prepared us for this latest reveal, which shows Unihertz not only wants to release a communicator for people who love typing on physical keys but also for people who want to make a statement with their device.

A fresh look for the Titan 2 Elite


The latest news on the Titan 2 Elite comes in the form of a new video reveal, which initially shows the device as we have seen so far, but then continues to turn and slowly show what the device looks like on the side and, more importantly, what it looks like on the back.

The camera bump on the back of the device is visible, and we see two distinct lenses and a flash. We also get to see what the device looks like on the side, including the thickness and the buttons, one of which is bright red and whose use we can only speculate on so far. We also get to see another surprise in this latest reveal: the fact that you will be able to get your Titan 2 Elite in two different colors: one will be the dark gray or black color we have seen so far in the original reveal, and the other will be an orange color similar to the iPhone 17 Pro.

The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite from different angles. | Image by Unihertz


Why this new reveal is important

Video Thumbnail
Video by Unihertz

To be honest, it's really hard to ignore who Unihertz is trying to appeal to with this new design. The vibrant orange color of the device bears a very suspicious resemblance to the "Cosmic Orange" iPhone 17 Pro and appears to be trying to cash in on the mainstream appeal of the Apple brand.

The design of the device also appears to be trying to appeal to the masses and become more mainstream and appealing to the current generation of smartphone users. The corners of the device appear to have undergone a significant change from the more aggressive boxy design of the original Titan 2, opting for a more rounded look and feel that is more in line with the flagship devices of today.

This also shows that Unihertz is going after those interested in the upcoming Clicks Communicator, as they seem to be attempting to one-up the device with a standalone product that offers the "best of both worlds" for those who want the accuracy of a physical keyboard in a modern-looking device.

Which of the new Titan 2 Elite colors would you rock?

Orange you glad there's a second color?


First of all, my apologies for that terrible pun. I just couldn't resist.

That said, to me, Unihertz appears to be going all out to ensure the success of the device, and with the latest reveals, they seem to be going in the right direction — especially since they are now offering a second color variant. This device is shaping up to be one that will appeal to those who are looking back nostalgically at the BlackBerry era of smartphones.

Right now, I'm looking at the new orange color of the device, as it will certainly add a bit more personality to the overall design of the device.


FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless