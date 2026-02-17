Most of our readers say "no thanks" to flashy colors on the upcoming Unihertz Titan 2 Elite

It seems that even in 2026, the classic professional look is still the king of the keyboard world. The flashy new orange version of the Titan 2 Elite came in second place with 35.6%, which is certainly promising for those of you looking for something a bit more "Apple-esque" or like those retro bright BlackBerry Curve phones.What’s perhaps most interesting is the remaining 20.8%, as our readers made it very clear that they couldn’t care less about the paint job and are here for the physical keys only. It’s an interesting dichotomy that speaks to the keyboard-phone enthusiast and their practical nature.

Your voice has been heard on the design front





My two cents? I actually love the fact that Unihertz is experimenting. For so long, the Titan line felt like it was built for the construction site, but the Elite 2 looks like it’s built for those who want to combine function with style. If I’m buying one today, I think I might actually be in the 35% orange camp simply because it’s so rare to see a "fun" keyboard phone. It’s like the old BlackBerry days before it all went a little too corporate.Of course, I also understand why the black and silver is more appealing. It’s safe, it looks high-end, and it won't show signs of wear and tear like the bright orange will. I should also note, however, that the Titan 2 Elite is looking to be a much more refined, much more compact phone than the original Titan, which was pretty bulbous. If Unihertz honors the software support that it has promised, this might be the first keyboard phone in a long time that actually feels like it’s worth carrying around on a day-to-day basis for the average consumer.