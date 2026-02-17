Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Most of our readers say "no thanks" to flashy colors on the upcoming Unihertz Titan 2 Elite

The classic look still reigns supreme in our latest poll.

Unihertz Titan 2 Elite typing experience
Unihertz Titan 2 Elite. | Image by Unihertz

It’s not often that you see a phone manufacturer trying to break free from the typical "black slab" mold, especially in the relatively niche world of keyboard phones. But when Unihertz hinted at that brand-new bright orange color scheme for the upcoming Titan 2 Elite, it seemed like they were making a bold statement: a bit of personality in an otherwise very serious work-focused phone.

But as it turns out, perhaps the world of keyboard phone enthusiasts isn’t quite as eager to move forward as we thought. While that new color scheme certainly caught people’s attention, the latest results from polling our readers paint a very different picture of what they actually want to carry around in their pocket.

Preferring the classic look


We ran a recent poll asking you which version of the new Titan 2 Elite you’d actually carry around, and the results are in. In that article, based on over 440 votes from our readers, the safe choice was the clear winner. It turns out and a very considerable 43.5% of you said you’d opt to carry around the classic Black/Dark Silver version of the phone.

It seems that even in 2026, the classic professional look is still the king of the keyboard world. The flashy new orange version of the Titan 2 Elite came in second place with 35.6%, which is certainly promising for those of you looking for something a bit more "Apple-esque" or like those retro bright BlackBerry Curve phones.

What’s perhaps most interesting is the remaining 20.8%, as our readers made it very clear that they couldn’t care less about the paint job and are here for the physical keys only. It’s an interesting dichotomy that speaks to the keyboard-phone enthusiast and their practical nature.



Why the "boring" choice is winning

Video Thumbnail
Video by Unihertz

But why are so many people giving the orange option the cold shoulder? For the most part, it comes down to how these devices are used. For keyboard phones such as the Titan series, these are not fashion statements but rather workhorses to get things done. If you’re using your phone to bang out a long email or to try and get some work done on a spreadsheet, the sleek dark silver finish is perhaps a bit more at home in such an environment. There is a certain timeless quality to the industrial look that Unihertz has honed over the years, and many long-time fans aren’t quite ready to give that up in favor of the bright orange finish.

On the other end of the spectrum, the orange finish is an attempt to get in touch with the mainstream and offer up something that is perhaps a bit closer in terms of looks to what is trendy and cool these days. It’s giving users a chance to choose and compete with other phones such as the upcoming Clicks Communicator. Want to blend in or want to stand out, the fact that we’re even given the option in the QWERTY world is a huge win in terms of choice.

Which of the new Titan 2 Elite colors would you rock?
445 Votes


Your voice has been heard on the design front


My two cents? I actually love the fact that Unihertz is experimenting. For so long, the Titan line felt like it was built for the construction site, but the Elite 2 looks like it’s built for those who want to combine function with style. If I’m buying one today, I think I might actually be in the 35% orange camp simply because it’s so rare to see a "fun" keyboard phone. It’s like the old BlackBerry days before it all went a little too corporate.

Of course, I also understand why the black and silver is more appealing. It’s safe, it looks high-end, and it won't show signs of wear and tear like the bright orange will. I should also note, however, that the Titan 2 Elite is looking to be a much more refined, much more compact phone than the original Titan, which was pretty bulbous. If Unihertz honors the software support that it has promised, this might be the first keyboard phone in a long time that actually feels like it’s worth carrying around on a day-to-day basis for the average consumer.

Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices.
