Limited-time deal turns the larger-sized Galaxy Watch 7 into a real treat on Amazon

As for what it brings to the table, well, it’s loaded with features from top to bottom. In fact, it boasts all the health-tracking tools smartwatches of this caliber usually come with. It can track your stress, sleep, and heart rate, and even measure your muscle and fat percentages with Samsung’s body composition analysis. Plus, it has dual-band GPS, so you can navigate with precision even in high-density areas like huge cities.Of course, you also get lifestyle functionalities such as phone call support, smart notifications, and NFC for contactless payments. The best part is that the Google Play Store is one tap away, as it runs on Wear OS.I’d say its only real downside is the one-day battery life. While this is normal for a lifestyle smartwatch, Garmin has models that can easily last a whole week on a single charge. So, it’s definitely not ideal battery life.On the bright side, our friend here has a sleek design, a premium feel, and a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen made of Sapphire Crystal. This definitely more than compensates for the battery life. Therefore, if you’re looking for a high-end smartwatch with a plethora of features, be sure to act fast and pull the trigger on this deal while you can!