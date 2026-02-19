Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Limited-time deal turns the larger-sized Galaxy Watch 7 into a real treat on Amazon

The watch is absolutely still worth getting, so act fast and save while the deal lasts!

I recently shared that Amazon is offering a 33% discount on the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7, dropping it below the $168 mark. However, if you’re looking for the larger model, you’ll be pleased to learn that the 44mm version is also available at a tempting markdown right now.

A new limited-time deal has slashed 30% off the Silver variant, letting you pick one up for less than $195. This saves you $85 off the watch’s usual cost of around $280. Given that this was Samsung’s flagship smartwatch for non-outdoor aficionados, I think snagging it for just south of $195 is a really tempting offer worth splurging on.

Get the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 in Silver on Amazon and save $85 in the process. The watch is loaded with features, has a sleek and durable design, and is a real treat right now. Act fast and get one for under $195 today!
As for what it brings to the table, well, it’s loaded with features from top to bottom. In fact, it boasts all the health-tracking tools smartwatches of this caliber usually come with. It can track your stress, sleep, and heart rate, and even measure your muscle and fat percentages with Samsung’s body composition analysis. Plus, it has dual-band GPS, so you can navigate with precision even in high-density areas like huge cities.

Of course, you also get lifestyle functionalities such as phone call support, smart notifications, and NFC for contactless payments. The best part is that the Google Play Store is one tap away, as it runs on Wear OS.

I’d say its only real downside is the one-day battery life. While this is normal for a lifestyle smartwatch, Garmin has models that can easily last a whole week on a single charge. So, it’s definitely not ideal battery life.

On the bright side, our friend here has a sleek design, a premium feel, and a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen made of Sapphire Crystal. This definitely more than compensates for the battery life. Therefore, if you’re looking for a high-end smartwatch with a plethora of features, be sure to act fast and pull the trigger on this deal while you can!

