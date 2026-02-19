Limited-time deal turns the larger-sized Galaxy Watch 7 into a real treat on Amazon
The watch is absolutely still worth getting, so act fast and save while the deal lasts!
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Watch 7 shown up close with its display turned on. | Image by PhoneArenaI recently shared that Amazon is offering a 33% discount on the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7, dropping it below the $168 mark. However, if you’re looking for the larger model, you’ll be pleased to learn that the 44mm version is also available at a tempting markdown right now.
A new limited-time deal has slashed 30% off the Silver variant, letting you pick one up for less than $195. This saves you $85 off the watch’s usual cost of around $280. Given that this was Samsung’s flagship smartwatch for non-outdoor aficionados, I think snagging it for just south of $195 is a really tempting offer worth splurging on.
As for what it brings to the table, well, it’s loaded with features from top to bottom. In fact, it boasts all the health-tracking tools smartwatches of this caliber usually come with. It can track your stress, sleep, and heart rate, and even measure your muscle and fat percentages with Samsung’s body composition analysis. Plus, it has dual-band GPS, so you can navigate with precision even in high-density areas like huge cities.
Recommended For You
I’d say its only real downside is the one-day battery life. While this is normal for a lifestyle smartwatch, Garmin has models that can easily last a whole week on a single charge. So, it’s definitely not ideal battery life.
On the bright side, our friend here has a sleek design, a premium feel, and a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen made of Sapphire Crystal. This definitely more than compensates for the battery life. Therefore, if you’re looking for a high-end smartwatch with a plethora of features, be sure to act fast and pull the trigger on this deal while you can!
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: