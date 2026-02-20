Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Walmart slashes $110 off the Garmin Venu 3S, turning it into the lifestyle smartwatch your wallet desires

The watch is loaded with features, has a sleek look, and is a bargain right now.

Garmin is famous for its high-end multisport smartwatches, but its Venu series was designed to rival fancy lifestyle wearables like the Galaxy Watch 8, Apple Watch Series 11, and the Pixel Watch 4. And right now, you can get one of these feature-packed Venu timepieces at a massive discount at Walmart.

The retailer has slashed a whole $110 off the Garmin Venu 3S’s usual cost of $449, dropping it to just $339.99. That’s a bargain price for all the value this bad boy brings to the table. The only caveat is that the deal is available for the French Gray model, though other color options are also discounted, just selling at slightly higher prices.

Garmin Venu 3S: Save $110 at Walmart!

$339 99
$449 99
$110 off (24%)
If you're looking for a capable but compact smartwatch, the Garmin Venu 3S is a fantastic all-arounder that's currently $110 at Walmart. With its sleek look, a plethora of features, and that impressive 10-day battery life, it's definitely a deal worth jumping on. Don't miss out!
Buy at Walmart


While it’s an older model now that we have the Venu 4 lineup, I still think that the Venu 3S is worth grabbing, especially at its current $339.99 price. Thanks to its fiber-reinforced polymer case and stainless-steel bezel, it’s exceptionally lightweight, weighing only 40 grams, all while boasting a high-end design—although the watch lacks that premium feel the Galaxy Watch 8 and Apple Watch Series 11 bring with their aluminum cases. On the bright side, its screen is touch-sensitive, utilizes AMOLED technology, and delivers vibrant colors. Plus, it’s shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, which keeps it well-protected against those everyday bumps and scratches.

As for what features you get with this handsome fella, well, it comes with must-haves like heart-rate tracking, sleep tracking, ECG, skin temperature sensing, and even boasts Garmin’s Body Battery monitoring. On top of that, it supports smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and the Connect IQ store, where you can find third-party apps. But most importantly, it lets you take and make phone calls directly from your wrist, which is a feature that not many Garmin smartwatches really have, making this the perfect lifestyle wearable for fans of the company.

Now add up to 10 days of usage on a single charge, which is a battery life that Samsung’s and Apple’s smartwatches can only dream of, and you get a smartwatch that ticks all the right boxes. Therefore, act fast and grab one for only $339.99 without hesitation today!

